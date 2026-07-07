Yormark discusses Monster Energy deal, CFP expansion, global growth at Big 12 Media Days

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark used his opening press conference at Monster Energy Big 12 Football Media Days to highlight the conference’s continued growth while looking ahead to some of the biggest issues facing college athletics.

Yormark said the league has moved through the first stages of his vision for the conference.

“It was also a great year for the Big 12 off the field and court,” he said. “This is my fourth Media Days and I’ve always viewed our path forward in three phases. Stabilize, build, and grow. We are now in full growth mode.”

The commissioner also highlighted the conference’s international efforts, noting the Big 12 will play two football games overseas this season, including TCU in Dublin and Arizona State against Kansas at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Our brand of football travels,” Yormark said. “It’s fast, it’s dynamic, and it’s exciting. And it resonates beyond our borders.”

Yormark also announced an expanded partnership with Monster Energy, which becomes the entitlement partner for Big 12 football and basketball regular seasons.

When asked about the future of the College Football Playoff, Yormark reiterated that the conference wants expanded access.

“I’ve said it before, more access is needed as too many great teams are still left out,” he said.

Yormark added that the conference continues to study a potential 24-team playoff format while evaluating the economics, scheduling and other impacts.

He also touched on federal legislation, sports betting and the College Sports Commission before closing with what he believes is the conference’s current position.

“There’s never been a better time to be part of this conference,” Yormark said.



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