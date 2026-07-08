Yormark: West Virginia makes a difference in this conference

West Virginia has been a member of the Big 12 Conference since 2012 and commissioner Brett Yormark offered some high praise when asked about the school.

Yormark, who has been commissioner of the league since 2022, was asked about the Mountaineers during his appearance on ESPN during the league’s annual media days and was complimentary of the school and its trajectory.

“There are a couple of our schools that continue to evolve and that truly make a difference. West Virginia makes a difference in this conference, no question about it,” he said.

Yormark highlighted the “off-the-charts,” fan engagement when West Virginia is competitive and how he has personally seen it during his time leading the league.

The Mountaineers are coming off a trip to the College World Series in baseball and captivated the nation with the fan support and signing of Country Roads during the Regional and Super Regional events in Morgantown.

He also admitted that he was excited about what Director of Athletics Wren Baker is building.

“They have a great trajectory, going up right now. They’re making a lot of investments and you hear about them quite often,” Yormark said.

The commissioner also highlighted the investments being made across the league and that is why he is excited for the future of the conference and the progress being made.



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