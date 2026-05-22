10 Mid-Major Pitching Coaches to Know for Power Four Vacancies

The coaching carousel is typically dominated by head coaches changing places. This offseason, however, there appears to be plenty of movement among pitching coaches at the Power Four level. For various reasons, Baylor, Houston, North Carolina, and Utah are already searching for their next leader in the circle. As offenses have taken over this season, it has become even more vital to get the most out of a pitching staff. Which mid-major pitching coaches are worthy of a look from Power Four programs?

Lexie Handley, ECU

The former Auburn and Ohio State standout has quickly made a name for herself with the Pirates. Handley has had to reshape the pitching staff in back-to-back years and still found success. ECU’s 3.37 ERA finished third in the American behind a pair of newcomers: USF transfer Julia Apostolakosa and freshman Sydney Rainford.

Nicole Newman, FAU

Newman has been a huge part of FAU’s success over the past few seasons. She has played an integral role in the development of All-Americans Autumn Courtney and Trinity Schlotterbeck, as well as Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Gabby Sacco. The former Drake star has also gotten the best out of transfers Ainsley Lambert and Jaden Martinez. Newman also spent time on the staffs at Creighton and Minnesota.

Shelby Miller, Long Beach State

Miller was initially set to join the Cal staff ahead of last season, but Chelsea Spencer’s departure changed those plans. She still oversaw plenty of growth from a very inexperienced Long Beach State pitching staff this season. Miller’s résumé from her time at Fresno State speaks for itself. She helped develop and guide back-to-back Mountain West Pitchers of the Year in Taylor Gilmore and Serayah Neiss.

Drew Calloway, Marshall

This one might be a year or two early. However, it would not be surprising if what Calloway accomplished this season with the Herd left a lasting impression. In his first season with Marshall, Calloway helped lower the team’s ERA from 5.99 to 3.25. Jules King, Paige Maynard, and Maddie Veal all saw immense growth under his guidance. The only caveat is that this was his first season as a full-time assistant leading a pitching staff.

Whitney Hawkins, North Alabama

Since Hawkins returned to the North Alabama staff ahead of the 2023 season, the Lions have ranked among the top 40 nationally in ERA. Alivia Wilken has had a remarkable career while working with Hawkins, posting a sub-3.00 ERA. Hawkins also helped develop Elena Escobar during the 2023 season.

Joshua Trevino, Texas State

Trevino is probably a Bobcat for life as a Texas State graduate, but it would be remiss not to mention his name. He has been at the forefront of helping elevate Maddy Azua and Jessica Mullins to Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year honors. Tori McCann, Karsen Pierce, and Emma Strood have also progressed under his tutelage.

Lea Wodach, ULM

A major factor in ULM’s rise in the Sun Belt has been its improved pitching. Wodach, a two-time national champion at Oklahoma, has helped develop Maddie Nichols, Victoria Abrams, Dakota Lake, Ashanti McDade, and Skylar Waggoner, most of whom were transfers. The ULM associate head coach may also have her sights set on a future head coaching opportunity.

Kyler Horton, UNC Wilmington

Horton is in a similar situation to Calloway, having enjoyed a strong first season with UNC Wilmington after spending time on the Florida State and Ole Miss staffs as a graduate assistant. The Seahawks ended the season with a 2.93 ERA. Freshman standout Camille Hamilton also emerged as a key contributor under his guidance.

Amber Fiser, UNF

The former Minnesota All-American played a significant role in Allison Benning reaching her ceiling and becoming an All-American herself. Cameron Ponich (1.73) and Kate Peters (2.20) finished the 2026 season with the top two ERAs in the ASUN. Fiser also spent time at Missouri as a graduate assistant.

Karla Claudio Rivera, USF

Claudio Rivera might be in a similar spot to Trevino as a USF alum. Nevertheless, even after Georgia Corrick’s graduation, the Bulls have continued to pitch well. Anne Long blossomed into the 2026 American Pitcher of the Year after playing a smaller role as a freshman.