10 Postseason Teams Need to Add a Transfer Portal Arm

Every offseason, there is plenty of transfer portal movement. After the graduation of an incredible senior pitching class, teams across the nation will be trying to build out their bullpens for next season and the years to come. Here are 10 teams that need a transfer pitcher and a potential favorite fit based on who is expected to enter the transfer portal:

Editor’s Note: Players mentioned are expected to enter the transfer portal on June 8th

Five Teams That Desperately Need Transfer Portal Arms

Arizona

Rylie Holder had enough flashes during her freshman season to be optimistic about her future. Jenae Berry is an arm Arizona can use out of the bullpen at times. The Wildcats need another arm who can take a bulk of the innings after the graduation of Jalen Adams, who pitched 159.1 innings last season.

Favorite Fit: Faith Aragon, New Mexico State

Why not have another two-way player back in Tucson? Aragon, a New Mexico native, posted a 2.62 ERA over 195.1 innings for the Aggies, ranking 16th in the nation, and included quality outings against top competition. Her left-handed presence would also give Arizona a mix-and-match option. She also had a 1.005 OPS at New Mexico State with 20 extra-base hits.

Arizona State

Megan Bartlett will need to find her next Kenzie Brown. That’s probably setting the bar too high, but the Sun Devils won’t have Brown, Meika Lauppe, or Aissa Silva next season. Arizona State has talented freshmen Addison Burdorf and Riese Flood coming in to join Mary Peyton Hodge, who threw 25 innings as a freshman. The Sun Devils really need an arm with more experience heading into 2027.

Favorite Fit: Hailey Maestretti, Utah

Maestretti really blossomed this past season at Utah. The lefty had a 2.53 ERA over 149 innings and has nearly 300 innings over the past two seasons. The rising junior wouldn’t be a one-year fill-in and knows the Big 12 well. Arizona State should certainly be interested.

Nebraska

There is no replacing Frahm, but Alexis Jensen might very well be the next best option. Nebraska has its ace for the future, and Jensen already has plenty of big-game experience leading into her sophomore season. However, the pitching staff behind her has many question marks. Kylee Magee and Emmerson Cope are rising seniors, but they combined to pitch fewer than 25 innings last season. Cali Bentz is an incoming freshman. Nebraska would be wise to add another pitcher.

Favorite Fit: Brooklynn Danielson, Southern Illinois

Danielson is coming off an MVC Freshman of the Year campaign at Southern Illinois. She threw more than 90 innings for the Salukis this past season. Danielson wouldn’t have the expectation of coming in and being the ace for the Cornhuskers. Without a committed 2027 pitcher, finding an arm with multiple years of eligibility left makes a ton of sense for Nebraska.

Oklahoma State

Ruby Meylan carried the heaviest, or second-heaviest, load of any pitcher this past season. Meylan did far more with less help than almost any arm in the country. She threw almost 250 innings this past season, and despite RyLee Crandall’s struggles, she too threw the second-most innings on the staff by a large margin. Oklahoma State is slated to have sophomores Preslee Downing, Madison Hoffman, and Makala Smith returning, along with incoming freshmen Peyton May and Kennedy Allen. It certainly feels that head coach Kenny Gajewski has to make a splash.

Favorite Fit: Madison Azua, Texas State

The reigning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year certainly would be a splash. Azua took another jump in her development and proved she can compete at a high level this past season. The lefty, who threw 244.2 innings with a 1.95 ERA, can be the Cowgirls’ workhorse and proven ace while they develop their young arms.

UCLA

The Bruins’ staff needs an arm or two this offseason, which is certainly an uphill climb, knowing that it can be difficult to find transfers who fit the academic requirements. Taylor Tinsley was right there with Meylan in terms of shouldering the load for an entire pitching staff. Natalie Cable, Brynee Nally, and Sydney Somerndike all posted ERAs above 5.50 in 2026. The Bruins also have freshman Josephine Marsh coming to Westwood and winter transfer Mattie Beliveau, who sat out this past season. Nevertheless, they need another quality arm.

Favorite Fit: Cambria Salmon, Texas

UCLA has to build the pitching staff from the ground up. While a veteran presence certainly would help, a Marley Goluskin from Idaho State would also make sense. Salmon, a rising junior, would have the chance to return home to California and plenty of innings she didn’t get at Texas. Salmon, who has started at the Women’s College World Series, has a 2.34 career ERA after being the eighth overall recruit in the 2024 class.

Five Teams That Need Another Piece in the Bullpen

Clemson

Sierra Maness took on a far bigger load than anyone expected and still performed well. Her return for her senior season means far fewer questions about the pitching staff than there were last season. That being said, Maness needs help in the circle to replace the 100-plus innings from the graduated Abby Dunning. Clemson has a plethora of

Favorite Fit: Jacy Harrelson, Jacksonville

Florida

Truthfully, the Gators could be left off this list because a healthy Ava Brown and Olivia Miller, in addition to freshman additions Caroline Stanton, who redshirted this spring, and Lilliana Escobar, should be enough to support Keagan Rothrock in her senior season. However, Tim Walton probably doesn’t want to go through another postseason hoping an arm steps up to have Rothrock’s back.

Favorite Fit: Jayden Heavener, LSU

This is shooting for the stars. Heavener, a Florida native, would complement Rothrock and Brown very well and give Walton another experienced SEC arm to rely on throughout the season. She could become a veteran presence for Stanton and Escobar the following season as well.

Oklahoma

Personally, I am of the opinion that Oklahoma should focus on developing its returning young pitchers and the three incoming freshmen. Audrey Lowry, Miali Guachino, Allyssa Parker, Ella Kate Smith, and Keegan Baker all have high ceilings. However, Patty Gasso said they’d be on the search for an arm that fits their needs, and she knows her team best.

Favorite Fit: Ryley Harrison, South Alabama

Harrison isn’t the most talented portal pitcher, but the rising senior competes. If Oklahoma is missing something in the portal, it’s that bulldog mentality that Harrison has. Maybe that’s what Gasso believes the staff needs, and if that’s the case, the star of the Sun Belt Tournament could certainly fit in Norman.

Texas A&M

The Aggies return Sydney Lessentine and Sidne Peters, who threw the majority of the innings last season in College Station. At this point, we know who they are, and neither will likely become that go-to ace. Trisha Ford needs to add another look to the bullpen, as Lessentine and Peters have pretty similar arsenals.

Favorite Fit: SJ Geurin, Auburn

Geurin would be a perfect fit for what is needed. The lefty has a much different set of skills than Lessentine and Peters, which could be what Taylor Pannell was projected to be last season, but Geurin has far more experience starting games.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech will need another arm after Samantha Lincoln entered the transfer portal. The Red Raiders have Timber Hensley and Mallie West, both of whom redshirted this past season. Does the Red Raiders coaching staff trust them behind Kaitlyn Terry? Probably not enough to not add another transfer portal arm.

Favorite Fit: Hailey Nutter, Kentucky

Nutter showed really good flashes as a freshman at Kentucky. The rising right-handed sophomore could easily fit into the Texas Tech pitching staff with her SEC experience and three years of eligibility. The former Texas Bomber and Barbers Hill standout could be a plug-and-play option for Texas Tech.