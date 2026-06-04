2026 AUSL Primer: Carolina Blaze

AUSL Opening Day is around the corner as the season kicks off on June 9. Softball America will preview each team and what to expect from around the country in year two of the league. We take a look at how the Blaze builds up their roster.

Carolina Blaze Roster

Blaze Coaching Staff

Head Coach Kara Dill

Kara Dill Associate Head Coach Lindsay Leftwich

Lindsay Leftwich Assistant Coach Brittany Cervantes

Brittany Cervantes Assistant Coach Kyler Holton

Kyler Holton Coordinator Lisa Maulden

Blaze Active Roster

RHP Aleshia Ocasio

RHP Jala Wright

RHP Emma Lemley

RHP/UTIL Devyn Netz

RHP Karlyn Pickens

LHP Keilani Ricketts

C Reese Atwood

C/UTIL Kayla Kowalik

IF Aubrey Leach

IF Alyssa Brito

IF Jenna Laird

IF Ana Gold

OF McKenzie Clark

OF Dakota Kennedy

UTIL Valerie Cagle

Reserve Pool Players

UTIL Karli Spaid

Inactive Players

UTIL Baylee Klingler

Carolina Blaze Pitching

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The Blaze have to be better in the circle this season after finishing last. That’s where No. 1 overall pick Karlyn Pickens comes in. Pickens should help stabilize the Blaze pitching staff, much as they had hoped Carley Hoover would before she missed most of the season with an injury. If Pickens is able to lead the staff, depending on when she joins the team following the Women’s College World Series, the rest of the group can settle into more defined roles.

Keilani Ricketts, Aleshia Ocasio, Jala Wright, Devyn Netz, and Emma Lemley all have the talent to make the staff stronger as a whole. Ricketts and Ocasio have performed at a high level in the past, so there should be confidence in a bounce-back season from both. Lemley had to learn the professional game quickly, leading the Blaze in innings pitched despite posting a 5.60 ERA. Wright brings experience from other professional levels and is another player returning to Duke’s Smith Family Stadium.

Carolina Blaze Lineup

The core of the Blaze’s offensive production comes from Ana Gold, Aubrey Leach, and Baylee Klingler. Gold, the reigning AUSL Rookie of the Year, led the Blaze in batting average (.373) and home runs (5), while driving in 17 runs across 23 starts. Leach, a standout defender, posted a .368 batting average and a .467 on-base percentage while adding seven doubles. Klingler, who is finishing her season in Japan, led the team with 19 RBIs despite playing only 20 games compared to the 24 played by most of her teammates. She batted .357 with six doubles and three home runs.

Kayla Kowalik also put up solid numbers for the Blaze, posting a .779 OPS. She is coming off the 2025 AUSL All-Star Cup championship after batting .486 with 11 RBIs. Alyssa Brito joins the Blaze after spending her professional career with the Spark. McKenzie Clark and Devyn Netz combined for seven home runs last season, while Reese Atwood’s bat should provide another boost to the lineup.

Defensively, projecting where everyone will play is more difficult. The lack of outfield depth is glaring. Clark and Dakota Kennedy are the only true outfielders on the roster. Kennedy’s late-season injury at Arkansas could limit her availability in the field. Brito, Cagle, Klingler, and Kowalik have all played corner outfield positions. Brito, Gold, Klingler, and Jenna Laird can also handle the left side of the infield. The Blaze may also need to use a catcher from the reserve pool, as both Atwood and Kowalik will be finishing the Women’s College World Series Championship Series.

Carolina Blaze Projected Defensive Alignment

Editor’s Note: This projection is based on the team at full strength

C – Reese Atwood / Kayla Kowalik

1B – Devyn Netz / Valerie Cagle

2B – Aubrey Leach

SS – Ana Gold

3B – Alyssa Brito

LF – Valerie Cagle

CF – McKenzie Clark

RF – Baylee Klingler

DP – Devyn Netz / Reese Atwood / Kayla Kowalik