2026 AUSL Primer: Chicago Bandits

AUSL Opening Day is around the corner as the season kicks off on June 9. Softball America will preview each team and what to expect from around the country in year two of the league. We open with last season’s runner-up, the Chicago Bandits.

Chicago Bandits Roster

Bandits Coaching Staff

Head Coach Shonda Stanton

Shonda Stanton Associate Head Coach Courtney Martinez

Courtney Martinez Assistant Coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney

Taryne Mowatt-McKinney Assistant Coach Alex Ibarra

Alex Ibarra Coordinator Andrea Filler

Bandits Active Roster

RHP Odicci Alexander-Bennett

LHP Taylor McQuillin

C Mary Iakopo

C Jocelyn Erickson

IF Erin Coffel

IF Sami Williams

IF Taryn Kern

IF Ailana Agbayani

OF Morgan Zerkle

OF Jessica Clements

OF Bella Dayton

Reserve Pool Players

LHP Mariah Lopez

RHP Amber Fiser

RHP Bri Copeland

INF Kyleigh Sand

UTL Elon Butler

Inactive Players

LHP Emiley Kennedy

RHP Lexi Kilfoyl

RHP Kat Sandercock

INF Skylar Wallace

OF Jocelyn Alo

Chicago Bandits Pitching

The Bandits will rely heavily on Taylor McQuillin and Odicci Alexander-Bennett early on as they wait for Lexi Kilfoyl, Kat Sandercock, and Emiley Kennedy to return from their overseas commitments. Chicago also added Mariah Lopez, Amber Fiser, and Bri Copeland from the reserve pool.

Kilfoyl was outstanding last season and proved worthy of the top overall pick. McQuillin worked well alongside her in the rotation, while Alexander-Bennett provided valuable innings throughout the year. The addition of Sandercock gives the staff a unique look that complements the rest of the pitching staff thanks to her diverse pitch arsenal. Sandercock could also easily fill a closer role.

Overall, this is one of the sharpest pitching staffs in the league. Given that the offense will likely take a step back due to losses in the expansion draft, Kilfoyl needs to be as good as she was last season. At full strength, however, this staff has better depth than it did a year ago. Early in the season, Fiser and Lopez bring plenty of professional experience and should help hold things down until the rest of the bullpen returns.

Chicago Bandits Lineup

The Bandits arguably had two of the best hitters in the inaugural season in AUSL MVP Erin Coffel and Morgan Zerkle, who also had a strong case for MVP or Hitter of the Year honors. The duo combined for 32 extra-base hits and 54 RBIs last season.

Coffel and Zerkle will be the core of the offense, especially early on, with Skylar Wallace finishing her season in Japan and Jocelyn Alo preparing to return following her pregnancy. The lineup will look much different from last year after losing Danielle Gibson Whorton, Bubba Nickles-Camarena, Sydney McKinney, and Delanie Wisz.

Rookies Jocelyn Erickson and Taryn Kern have the ability to help alleviate those offensive losses. Before their collegiate careers ended, Erickson and Kern ranked among the active leaders across nearly every major offensive category. They offer plenty of power and display a professional approach at the plate, particularly in how they control the strike zone.

Ailana Agbayani is a solid bat as well, but her glove should also help solidify a spot in the infield. How the infield ultimately shakes out remains a question mark. Coffel will likely play shortstop until Wallace returns and could then move to third base. That would allow Gold Glover Agbayani to remain at second. Kern moved to first base for Stanford midway through the season, and Erickson also saw increased time there for Florida. In the meantime, Sami Williams and Kyleigh Sand, who joined from the reserve pool, are additional options.

Zerkle and Bella Dayton, who had a strong season herself last year, should be locked into two of the outfield spots. The remaining spot, especially with Alo inactive, is very much up for grabs. Jessica Clements is on the roster, but we have not seen much of her at the professional level. Elon Butler, currently in the reserve pool, could earn her way onto the active roster with a strong start, as she could easily slot into right field and make an immediate impression. An infielder could also make the transition to the outfield, making that situation one to watch early in the season.

Chicago Bandits Projected Defensive Alignment

Editor’s Note: This projection is based on the team at full strength

C – Jocelyn Erickson / Mary Iakopo

1B – Taryn Kern / Jocelyn Erickson

2B – Ailana Agbayani

SS – Skylar Wallace

3B – Erin Coffel

LF – Bella Dayton

CF – Morgan Zerkle

RF – Jessica Clements / Jocelyn Alo / Elon Butler

DP – Jocelyn Alo / Taryn Kern