2026 AUSL Primer: Oklahoma City Spark

AUSL Opening Day is around the corner as the season kicks off on June 9. Softball America will preview each team and what to expect from around the country in year two of the league. The Oklahoma City Spark enters the AUSL with a much different look.

Oklahoma City Spark Roster

Spark Active Roster

RHP Peja Goold

LHP Maya Johnson

C/UTIL Delanie Wisz

C/UTIL Haley Lee

IF Sydney Romero

IF Jessi Warren

IF Billie Andrews

IF Sydney Sherrill

OF Bubba Nickles-Camarena

UTIL Amari Harper

UTIL Maya Brady

Reserve Pool Players

OF KK Madrey

C/UTL Grace Jenkins

RHP Lyndsey Grein

Inactive Players

LHP Jailyn Ford

RHP Alana Vawter

RHP Maddie Penta

C Kinzie Hansen

UTIL Sydney McKinney

Oklahoma City Spark Pitching

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It’s justified to have concerns about Oklahoma City’s pitching, especially considering Jailyn Ford, Maddie Penta, and Alana Vawter will be overseas when the season starts. A heavy load will be on the shoulders of rookies Maya Johnson and Peja Goold, who are coming off career years. Even Lyndsey Grein, who is currently up from the reserve pool, rounds out all three active pitchers at the moment. Three pitchers without professional experience will make for an interesting storyline early in the season.

If Johnson can pitch the way she did at Belmont in 2026, the pitching staff has the potential to be quite good when everyone is back in the dugout. Ford and Penta have valuable professional-level experience. Vawter pitched well for the Blaze at times last year despite her 1–5 record. The rookies just need to do enough while they await reinforcements.

Oklahoma City Spark Lineup

On the other side, the Spark should project to have a strong offense despite not having Kinzie Hansen, who is expecting her first child, and Sydney McKinney, who will finish her season in Japan. Haley Lee and Delanie Wisz might not be the defenders that Hansen is behind the plate, but they can do an adequate job there. Grace Jenkins, from the reserve pool, might be the best defensive option, and she can also play in the outfield.

Maya Brady was incredibly good in her limited at-bats last season with the Talons after returning from injury and her overseas commitment. She posted a 1.303 OPS in eight games played. McKinney was a key part of the Bandits’ great offense. She had a 1.075 OPS while playing every game last season. Bubba Nickles-Camarena didn’t have the highest batting average, but her seven home runs were second in the AUSL in 2025.

Sydney Romero and Jessi Warren each possess a strong combination of contact and power. Rookie Amari Harper fits that mold as well. Sydney Sherrill brings more doubles power. Overall, the Spark have a chance to hit a lot of home runs, and they might need to. It’ll be interesting to see how the infield comes together. Romero, Sherrill, and Warren are great defenders at third, and Wisz can play there as well. McKinney and Brady could play at shortstop, but they might be needed in the outfield, too. Can Romero take over at short? Is McKinney the best fit at second? Those will be key questions to watch.

Oklahoma City Spark Projected Defensive Alignment

Editor’s Note: This projection is based on the team at full strength

C – Haley Lee / Delanie Wisz / Grace Jenkins

1B – Haley Lee / Delanie Wisz

2B – Sydney McKinney

SS – Sydney Romero

3B – Sydney Sherrill / Jessi Warren

LF – Maya Brady

CF – Bubba Nickles-Camarena

RF – Amari Harper

DP – Haley Lee / Delanie Wisz / Jessi Warren