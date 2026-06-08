2026 AUSL Primer: Texas Volts

AUSL Opening Day is around the corner as the season kicks off on June 9. Softball America will preview each team and what to expect from around the country in year two of the league. The Volts appear to be charged up for a bounce-back season led by Rachel Garcia and NiJaree Canady.

Texas Volts Roster

Volts Coaching Staff

Head Coach Ricci Woodard

Ricci Woodard Associate Head Coach Alisa Goler

Alisa Goler Assistant Coach Joshua Eurich

Joshua Eurich Assistant Coach Joshua Trevino

Joshua Trevino Operations Coordinator Nick Williams

Volts Active Roster

RHP Rachel Garcia

RHP Alyssa Denham

RHP Aliyah Binford

RHP NiJaree Canady

C Michaela Edenfield

IF Leighann Goode

IF Tiare Jennings

IF Kelsey Stewart-Hunter

IF Sierra Romero

OF Rylie Boone

OF Ciara Briggs

OF Jaydyn Goodwin

UTIL Danieca Coffey

UTIL Mia Scott

Reserve Pool Players

RHP Jessica Mullins

C Jordyn Rudd-Lee

Inactive Players

OF Amanda Lorenz

RHP Ally Carda

C Dejah Mulipola

Texas Volts Pitching

The Volts will be led by Rachel Garcia in the circle. She led Texas last season with 54.2 innings with a 3.84 and five complete games. Garcia is the lone arm returning to the Volts from last season. Fellow two-way Aliyah Binford after spending 2025 with the Blaze. She pitched 13.2 innings and had 23 plate appearances.

Old AUSL friend Alyssa Denham returns from a brief retirement, while veteran Ally Carda makes her Athletes Unlimited debut after a long career overseas, after the Volts picked them in the first two rounds of the Allocation Draft. Carda’s appearance will be delayed as she ends her season in Japan; meanwhile, Texas native Jessica Mullins will fill in for the time being.

The Volts kept NiJaree Canady in Texas with their second overall selection in the rookie draft. Canady didn’t have her best senior season, but still ended her career with an ERA under two and was one of the most prolific arms we’ve seen at the collegiate level. After the Volts had their share of issues in the circle last season, the pitching staff could easily become the strength of the team.

Texas Volts Lineup

The Volts will need new faces to pick up the pieces offensively. Texas will be without Amanda Lorenz this summer, who recently announced her pregnancy. Dejah Mulipola will also be absent to start the season with her previous professional commitment. In terms of returners, Tiare Jennings is the top bat. Jennings was tied for the team lead with five home runs and had a .890 OPS.

The Volts lacked power last season. Only four players had multiple home runs: Jennings, Lorenz, Mulipola, and the departed Jessi Warren. They made up for it with speed and contact. Ciara Briggs, who plays a strong center field, returns a team-best .320 batting average with four stolen bases. Sierra Romero’s 21 hits were second only to Lorenz. She had Veteran Kelsey Stewart-Hunter is back after missing most of last season due to injury. Danieca Coffey and Mia Scott, who should be fully healthy this season, batted .260 in their rookie years in 2025.

Garcia should have a better season at the plate. Rylie Boone and Jaydyn Goodwin appear to be primed to fill for Lorenz in left field. Rookie Leighann Goode could provide more pop in the lineup as another player who could play infield or outfield.

Texas Volts Projected Defensive Alignment

Editor’s Note: This projection is based on the team at full strength

C – Dejah Mulipola / Michaela Edenfield

1B – Kelsey Stewart-Hunter

2B – Sierra Romero

SS – Tiare Jennings

3B – Mia Scott

LF – Rylie Boone / Jaydyn Goodwin

CF – Ciara Briggs

RF – Danieca Coffey

DP – Rachel Garcia