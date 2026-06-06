2026 AUSL Primer: Utah Talons

AUSL Opening Day is around the corner as the season kicks off on June 9. Softball America will preview each team and what to expect from around the country in year two of the league. The Utah Talons look to defend their AUSL title behind their stout pitching staff.

Utah Talons Roster

Talons Coaching Staff

Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone

Cindy Ball-Malone Associate Head Coach Jo Koons

Coach Jo Koons Assistant Coach Will Oldham

Will Oldham Assistant Coac h Brandon Bantz

h Brandon Bantz Coordinator Alex Mascarenas

Talons Active Roster

RHP Dallas Escobedo Magee

RHP Montana Fouts

RHP Taylor Tinsley

C Sharlize Palacios

IF Jordan Woolery

IF Hannah Flippen

IF Rachel Becker

IF Maddie Moore

IF Bri Ellis

OF Jayda Coleman

OF Caroline Jacobsen

OF Jadelyn Allchin

OF Aliyah Andrews

UTIL Sahvanna Jaquish

Reserve Pool Players

RHP/UTL Sarah Willis

Inactive Players

RHP Megan Faraimo

RHP Georgina Corrick

Utah Talons Pitching

The Talons won their title on the back of their pitching staff and protected the trio of Georgina Corrick, Megan Faraimo and Montana Fouts before the expansion draft. Corrick, who was the AUSL Pitcher of the Year, held a 2.08 ERA with a 7-0 record. Fouts was far behind her with a 2.21 ERA. Faraimo actually led the group with 42.1 innings. They clearly work well off one another with all three having at least three saves. Corrick and Faraimo will be finishing up their season overseas, with Sarah Willis being called up from the reserve pool.

Behind the Talons’ main trio will be veteran Dallas Escobedo Magee, rookie Taylor Tinsley, and Willis. Escobedo Magee was No. 1 overall in the 2014 NPF Draft, has plenty of professional and international experience with Team Mexico. Tinsley has a good chance to have better numbers as a pro this year without having to carry UCLA in the circle. The pitching staff should be in good hands until Corrick and Farrimo return.

Utah Talons Lineup

The Talons lost talent after the expansion draft as they prioritized their battery and defense by keeping Sharlize Palacios and Hannah Flippen. That opens the door for Jadelyn Allchin to be a full-time player. She was a great fill-in last season, batting .380 with three homers in 20 games last season. There should be plenty of star power in the outfield Aliyah Andrews, Jayda Coleman and Caroline Jacobsen. Andrews and Coleman are two of the greatest center fielders in collegiate softball history. Andrews batted .340 with the Blaze. Coleman joins from the Spark. Jacobsen was great last season with the Talons. She held a 1.018 OPS with 18 RBIs.

Utah hopes that last season’s first-round pick, Bri Ellis, can have a better sophomore campaign. Jordan Woolery slots in as the Tori Vidales replacement after the 2026 Softball America Player of the Year had a historic season with a .497 batting average, 36 home runs and 117 RBIs. The Talons will need to sort out second base with Rachel Becker and Maddie Moore being the two most likely candidates to start there. Sahvanna Jaquish will probably be the main starter at third base, but Woolery also has plenty of experience at the hot corner.

Utah Talons Projected Defensive Alignment

Editor’s Note: This projection is based on the team at full strength

C – Sharlize Palacios / Sahvanna Jaquish

1B – Jordan Woolery / Bri Ellis

2B – Rachel Becker / Maddie Moore

SS – Hannah Flippen

3B – Sahvanna Jaquish / Jordan Woolery

LF – Jadelyn Allchin / Aliyah Andrews

CF – Jayda Coleman

RF – Aliyah Andrews / Caroline Jacobsen

DP – Bri Ellis / Caroline Jacobsen