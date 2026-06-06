2026 AUSL Primer: Utah Talons
AUSL Opening Day is around the corner as the season kicks off on June 9. Softball America will preview each team and what to expect from around the country in year two of the league. The Utah Talons look to defend their AUSL title behind their stout pitching staff.
Utah Talons Roster
Talons Coaching Staff
- Head Coach Cindy Ball-Malone
- Associate Head Coach Jo Koons
- Assistant Coach Will Oldham
- Assistant Coach Brandon Bantz
- Coordinator Alex Mascarenas
Talons Active Roster
- RHP Dallas Escobedo Magee
- RHP Montana Fouts
- RHP Taylor Tinsley
- C Sharlize Palacios
- IF Jordan Woolery
- IF Hannah Flippen
- IF Rachel Becker
- IF Maddie Moore
- IF Bri Ellis
- OF Jayda Coleman
- OF Caroline Jacobsen
- OF Jadelyn Allchin
- OF Aliyah Andrews
- UTIL Sahvanna Jaquish
Reserve Pool Players
- RHP/UTL Sarah Willis
Inactive Players
- RHP Megan Faraimo
- RHP Georgina Corrick
Utah Talons Pitching
The Talons won their title on the back of their pitching staff and protected the trio of Georgina Corrick, Megan Faraimo and Montana Fouts before the expansion draft. Corrick, who was the AUSL Pitcher of the Year, held a 2.08 ERA with a 7-0 record. Fouts was far behind her with a 2.21 ERA. Faraimo actually led the group with 42.1 innings. They clearly work well off one another with all three having at least three saves. Corrick and Faraimo will be finishing up their season overseas, with Sarah Willis being called up from the reserve pool.
Behind the Talons’ main trio will be veteran Dallas Escobedo Magee, rookie Taylor Tinsley, and Willis. Escobedo Magee was No. 1 overall in the 2014 NPF Draft, has plenty of professional and international experience with Team Mexico. Tinsley has a good chance to have better numbers as a pro this year without having to carry UCLA in the circle. The pitching staff should be in good hands until Corrick and Farrimo return.
Utah Talons Lineup
The Talons lost talent after the expansion draft as they prioritized their battery and defense by keeping Sharlize Palacios and Hannah Flippen. That opens the door for Jadelyn Allchin to be a full-time player. She was a great fill-in last season, batting .380 with three homers in 20 games last season. There should be plenty of star power in the outfield Aliyah Andrews, Jayda Coleman and Caroline Jacobsen. Andrews and Coleman are two of the greatest center fielders in collegiate softball history. Andrews batted .340 with the Blaze. Coleman joins from the Spark. Jacobsen was great last season with the Talons. She held a 1.018 OPS with 18 RBIs.
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Utah hopes that last season’s first-round pick, Bri Ellis, can have a better sophomore campaign. Jordan Woolery slots in as the Tori Vidales replacement after the 2026 Softball America Player of the Year had a historic season with a .497 batting average, 36 home runs and 117 RBIs. The Talons will need to sort out second base with Rachel Becker and Maddie Moore being the two most likely candidates to start there. Sahvanna Jaquish will probably be the main starter at third base, but Woolery also has plenty of experience at the hot corner.
Utah Talons Projected Defensive Alignment
Editor’s Note: This projection is based on the team at full strength
C – Sharlize Palacios / Sahvanna Jaquish
1B – Jordan Woolery / Bri Ellis
2B – Rachel Becker / Maddie Moore
SS – Hannah Flippen
3B – Sahvanna Jaquish / Jordan Woolery
LF – Jadelyn Allchin / Aliyah Andrews
CF – Jayda Coleman
RF – Aliyah Andrews / Caroline Jacobsen
DP – Bri Ellis / Caroline Jacobsen