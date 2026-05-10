2026 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket, schedule revealed

The 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament is here. The road to Oklahoma City begins on Friday with the 16 regional hosts. Each regional winner will advance to play their paired regional winner in a best-of-three Super Regional to earn a spot at the Women’s College World Series.

NCAA Softball Tournament Top 16 Seeds, Regional Hosts

Alabama (Tuscaloosa Regional) Texas (Austin Regional) Oklahoma (Norman Regional) Nebraska (Lincoln Regional) Arkansas (Fayetteville Regional) Florida (Gainesville Regional) Tennessee (Knoxville Regional) UCLA (Los Angeles Regional) Florida State (Tallahassee Regional) Georgia (Athens Regional Texas Tech (Lubbock Regional) Duke (Durham Regional) Oklahoma State (Stillwater Regional) Oregon (Eugene Regional) Texas A&M (College Station Regional) LSU (Baton Rouge Regional)

NCAA Softball Tournament Bubble

Last Four Teams In (Alphabetic Order)

Georgia Tech

lndiana

Marshall

Michigan

First Four Teams Out (Alphabetic Order)

Nevada

North Carolina

Northwestern

Wichita State

NCAA Softball Tournament Bracket, Schedule

Editor’s note: * = Automatic Bid

Tuscaloosa Regional – (No. 1 National Seed Alabama)

(1 Seed Regional) 1 Alabama

(2 Seed Regional) 8 Southeastern Louisiana

(3 Seed Regional) Belmont*

(4 Seed Regional) USC Upstate*

Baton Rouge Regional – (No. 16 LSU)

4 LSU

5 Virginia Tech

South Alabama*

Akron*

Los Angeles Regional – (No. 8 UCLA)

2 UCLA

7 South Carolina

Cal State Fullerton*

Cal Baptist*

Tallahassee Regional – (No. 9 Florida State)

3 Florida State*

6 UCF

Jax State*

Stetson*

Lincoln Regional – (No. 4 Nebraska)

1 Nebraska*

8 Louisville

Grand Canyon*

South Dakota*

Stillwater Regional – (No. 13 Oklahoma State)

4 Oklahoma State

5 Stanford

Princeton*

Eastern Illinois*

Fayetteville Regional – (No. 5 Arkansas)

2 Arkansas

7 Washington

USF*

Fordham*

Durham Regional – (No. 12 Duke)

3 Duke

6 Arizona

Marshall

Howard*

Austin Regional – (No. 2 Texas)

1 Texas*

8 Wisconsin

Baylor

Wagner*

College Station Regional – (No. 15 Texas A&M)

4 Texas A&M

5 Arizona State*

McNeese*

UConn*

Knoxville Regional – (No. 7 Tennessee)

2 Tennessee

7 Virginia

Indiana

Northern Kentucky*

Athens Regional – (No. 10 Georgia)

3 Georgia

6 Clemson

UNC Greensboro*

Charleston*

Norman Regional – (No. 3 Oklahoma)

1 Oklahoma

8 Kansas

Michigan

Binghamton*

Eugene Regional – (No. 14 Oregon)

4 Oregon

5 Mississippi State

Saint Mary’s*

Idaho State*

Gainesville Regional – (No. 6 Florida)

2 Florida

7 Texas State

Georgia Tech

Florida A&M*

Lubbock Regional – (No. 11 Texas Tech)

3 Texas Tech

6 Ole Miss

Boston U.*

Marist*



How the NCAA Tournament Softball Bracket is formed

The Field of 64 is built upon 31 automatic bids from each conference and 33 at-large bids. The at-large bids are rooted in RPI, wins against the different quadrants of the RPI, and strength of schedule, while factoring in other data sets such as KPI and DSR.

As a reminder, the bracket will look different than years past. After multiple years of discussion, NCAA softball will follow the footsteps of Women’s Volleyball & Women’s Soccer, seeding 32 teams. This does not change the 16 national seeds, but should help reward the top seeds with ‘easier’ matchups.

The Selection Committee will split the bracket into quadrants, seeding the top eight teams in each quadrant, similar to volleyball and soccer. The Top 16 seeds will be seeded as 1s, 2s, 3s, 4s, but will still host regionals. The 17-32 seeds, or the two seeds in each region, will be seeded as 5s, 6s, 7s, and 8s, because seeding straight 1-32 would create inter-conference matchups, which are avoided. The committee won’t tell us exactly how 17-32 is ordered.

The Buckets