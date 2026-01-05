2026 No. 1 recruit Caroline Stanton reclassifies, set to join Florida

Florida’s small roster just got a big addition for this upcoming season. Caroline Stanton, the top-ranked player in the 2026 recruiting class, will reclassify and join the Gators a year earlier than expected.

Stanton, who was originally our No. 1 player in her class, stayed in that position in our updated rankings after a terrific summer and fall. Stanton guided the Texas Bombers to another AFCS appearance before throwing very well for the Gold Medal-winning USA Junior Women’s National Team. She tossed 17.0 innings for Team USA, recording 10 strikeouts and allowing just two earned runs for a 0.82 ERA, earning the Best Defensive Player award. Then, to top off her year, Stanton and her Buford High School team finished undefeated with a Georgia State title run.

The Florida pitching staff now has Keagan Rothrock, Katelynn Oxley, Ava Brown, Allison Sparkman, Olivia Miller and Leah Stevens.

“What an opportunity for the Gators,” head coach Tim Walton said via press release. “When Caroline painted the picture of graduating early after winning the Georgia High School Softball State Championship, her family and I agreed upon her enrolling early.

We’re looking forward to training Caroline all spring while she redshirts. Having her in the dugout, supporting her teammates, providing feedback and learning a semester early will be a great start to what we’re looking forward to in her career as a Gator.”