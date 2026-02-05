2026 Preseason AUSL College Draft Big Board

While the NFL controls a lot of draft talk in the spring, why can’t softball have a space? We already made a way-too-early mock draft before the announcement of the Spark and the Cascade. As the Division I season kicks off on Thursday, who are the top potential AUSL prospects we believe will be in the draft conversation once it comes around?

Top 20 AUSL Draft Prospects

Tier 1

1. NiJaree Canady, RHP, Texas Tech

2. Karlyn Pickens, RHP, Tennessee

3. Jordy Frahm, RHP/UTL, Nebraska

Canady, Pickens, Frahm are three of the best arms we’ve seen over the past few decades. Canady and Pickens have put up incredible numbers every season. And not to say Frahm hasn’t, but the reason why she’s not higher is she’ll probably be more pitcher-only, as she was at Oklahoma, at the professional level, the way Rachel Garcia has made a bigger impact in the circle.

Tier 2

4. Reese Atwood, C, Texas

5. Megan Grant, UTL, UCLA

6. Jordan Woolery, CIF, UCLA

7. Jocelyn Erickson, C, Florida

I believe these four could be middle-of-the-order bats. While Erickson didn’t have her best year, though still very good, she’s an elite defender who has already tried working more at first base in hopes of making the Olympic Team. Atwood, another top-notch defender, Grant, who can play infield or outfield, and Woolery, who has played multiple positions, have shown a lot on defense, which is vital to staying in the lineup at the next level.

Tier 3

8. Ruby Meylan, RHP, Oklahoma State

9. Taylor Tinsley, RHP, UCLA

10. Dakota Kennedy, OF, Arkansas

11. Robyn Herron, LHP, Arkansas

12. Aminah Vega, MIF, Duke

13. Taryn Kern, MIF, Stanford

This group of players are all All-Americans with multiple years of high-level production. Of course, pitching is a premium, Meylan, Tinsley and Herron can all add to a bullpen. Kennedy, Vega and Kern have been productive bats with Gold Glove defense for Kennedy and Vega.

Tier 4

14. Sydney Stewart, C, Arizona

15. Lyndsey Grein, RHP, Oregon

16. Kenzie Brown, RHP, Arizona State

17. Maya Johnson, LHP, Belmont

18. Maci Bergeron, C, LSU

19. Autumn Courtney, RHP, FAU

All of these players have been All-Americans as well, but their best production has mostly been the season prior. This group could have risers if they can show they can do it again in 2026, that’s a bigger factor for Courtney and Johnson coming from the Mid-Major ranks.

Tier 5

19. Mihyia Davis, OF, Texas Tech

20. Sydney Berzon, RHP, Oklahoma

21. Jade Hylton, MIF, Virginia

22. Eden Bigham, RHP, Virginia

23. Elon Butler, UTL, Oregon

24. Arianna Rodi, CIF, South Carolina

25. Ava Kuszak, MIF, Nebraska

This tier could probably have 10-20 players included in what is a pick your flavor, but in terms of the hitters, they’ve all shown to hit for power consistently at the top level, aside from Davis, which tends to translate more to the professional game. As for Davis the speed and defense is there, but she can hit for power as well, and if we see that bump this season, she could certainly find a spot. Berzon has been one of the best, but the questions would be health and if she can bounce back for this final season at Oklahoma. Bigham could be a player who is better at the professional level, excelling as a starter and closer, which we tend to see multiple pitchers more in each game.

Tell us your thoughts who we missed or who should be higher?

