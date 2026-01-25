2026 Preseason Position Rankings
Troy has now put together three straight 30-win seasons under Eric Newell. It won't necessarily be easy in year four, given a bit of a revolving door...
As we continue our preview series with various head coaches around the country, we wanted to create a space to find all of our 2026 Softball America...
There are plenty of positives for head coach Molly Fichtner and ULM after the program's winningest season in over 25 years, with a 35-22 record. What...
Every season, Softball America unveils its Top 100 college softball players heading into the season. With the help of our friends at 64Analytics,...
Kendall Fearn is set to lead Long Beach State in 2026 after Kim Sowder's retirement following 19 years at the helm. Fearn will have her work cut out...
Marshall took a significant step forward in year two under Morgan Zerkle, posting a winning record and finishing second in the regular-season Sun...
Coastal Carolina made its first NCAA Tournament since 2012 last season. Head coach Kelley Green is trying to ride that momentum with a gauntlet of a...
UC Santa Barbara became the first team that wasn't Cal State Fullerton or Long Beach State to win the Big West automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament...
In the grand scheme of things, Louisiana missing the NCAA Tournament for only the second time since 1990 is disappointing. However, given the state...
Texas State ended on top of a wild Sun Belt at the end of the regular season. Although without the automatic bid and falling in the conference...
Any other year, Cal State Fullerton runs away with the Big West automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The introduction of the Big West Conference...
Softball America continues its coverage of the youth and travel ball circuit as eyes were on the road this weekend, scouting a new organization based...
South Dakota State had its share of trials and tribulations last season as a young team. The Jackrabbits lost a lot of close games, including being...
The Missouri Valley has been a very competitive conference in the last few seasons. While UNI enters 2026 searching for its first NCAA Tournament bid...
Belmont made its first NCAA Tournament last season behind an All-American campaign from Maya Johnson and a scrappy offense. How can head coach Laura...
Omaha has now made three straight NCAA Tournaments after appearing in the tournament for the first time in 2023. The Mavericks likely enter 2026 as...
Who are the best outfielders in college softball heading into 2026? We dive into the numbers for Softball America’s first position rankings. With...
Fresno State is one of 14 programs to have an NCAA Division I softball championship on its resume. As 2026 begins, first-year head coach Charlotte...
Who are the best utility players in college softball heading into 2026? We dive into the numbers for Softball America’s first position rankings....
The 2026 Division I season is quickly approaching and the first Softball America Top 25 Rankings of the year are here. The top two spots are occupied...
Long-time pitching guru John Bargfeldt is joining Arizona State softball's coaching staff less than a month before the season begins. “I am beyond...
Who are the best shortstops in college softball heading into 2026? We dive into the numbers for Softball America’s first position rankings. With the...
Boise State had one of the most explosive offenses last season, ranking sixth in the nation with 7.52 runs per game. However, the Broncos lost over...
Who are the best players at second base in college softball heading into 2026? We dive into the numbers for Softball America’s first position...
San Diego State has been the Mountain West representative in the NCAA Tournament the past four years. The conference is arguably the toughest it's...