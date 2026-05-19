2026 Softball America Awards and All-Americans

The Softball America staff voted on the best players in the nation for the awards and All-Americans after the 2026 regular season.

Softball America Player of the Year: Jordan Woolery, UCLA

Woolery is pacing toward a season that a hitter has never had before with a batting average over .500, 30-plus home runs, and 100-plus RBIs. Her 34 home runs put her tied for fourth-most in a single season. She ranks second in single-season RBI (111) and total bases (212) only to Lauren Espinzoa’s 1995 season.

Unbelievable.



6-for-6, 4 HR and 10 RBIs today for @jordanwooleryy.



She becomes just the fifth player in @NCAASoftball history to record 100 RBIs in a season. pic.twitter.com/UwTQjgXYJg — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) April 18, 2026

Softball America Pitcher of the Year: Maya Johnson, Belmont

Johnson was terrific, leading Belmont back to the NCAA Tournament and doing well against top competition. The lefty and future Oklahoma City Spark pitcher leads the NCAA in ERA (0.78) and strikeouts (397). She ended the season with a 28-3 record and two saves over 215-plus innings.

Starting May off the BEST way❗️@MayaJohnson_SJA has been named #1 pitcher in back to back @SoftbalAmerica position rankings#ItsBruinTime pic.twitter.com/yMFMgOM09Q — Belmont Softball (@BelmontSoftball) May 1, 2026

Softball America Freshman of the Year: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

Wells didn’t waste long coming onto the scene. The freshman catcher is still adding to her incredible season. She enters Super Regional batting .351 with 37 homers, the most in Oklahoma history, the most by a freshman, and tied with Laura Espinoza’s original single-season record, and 81 RBIs.

Softball America Defender of the Year: Isa Torres, Florida State

Torres, who was a standout at the plate as well, only made two errors, the first not until the ACC Tournament, ending the season with a .989 fielding percentage on 187 chances.

Softball America Most Improved Player of the Year: Emily LeGette, North Carolina

After being a spot starter her first two seasons at Virginia Tech, LeGette finished the season with North Carolina records for home runs (27), best slugging percentage (1.117), and most total bases (153). Her RBIs (76), batting average (.467), on-base percentage (.573), and walks (46) were second in program history.

Softball America Coaching Staff of the Year: Alabama

After being picked ninth in the SEC Preseason poll, Alabama finished second in the regular season standings and earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Patrick Murphy, Kayla Braud, Adam Arbor, and Lance McMahon are pushing the Tide toward another possible Women’s College World Series appearance.

Softball America All-Americans

Among the first two teams, Oklahoma, Florida State, and Texas Tech lead with four players apiece. Alabama, Duke, Florida, Tennessee and UCLA each have two student athletes.

First Team

C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

1B – Jordan Woolery, UCLA

2B – Aminah Vega, Duke

SS – Isa Torres, Florida State

3B – Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech

OF – Megan Grant, UCLA

OF – Ella Parker, Oklahoma

OF – Taylor Shumaker, Florida

UT – Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

UT – Kai Minor, Oklahoma

UT – Katie Stewart, Texas

UT – Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech

UT/P – Jordy Frahm, Nebraska

P – Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

P – NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech

P – Maya Johnson, Belmont

P – Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State

Second Team

C – Sydney Stewart, Arizona

1B – Emily LeGette, North Carolina

2B – Mia Williams, Texas Tech

SS – Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

3B – Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State

OF – Mihyia Davis, Texas Tech

OF – Madison Pickens, Louisville

OF – Moriah Polar, Purdue

UT – Jess Oakland, Duke

UT – Mya Perez, Texas A&M

UT – Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

UT – Brooke Wells, Alabama

UT/P – Ashtyn Danley, Florida State

P – Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

P – Jazzy Francik, Florida State

P – Peja Goold, Mississippi State

P – Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee

Freshman Team

C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

1B – Kinzey Woody, Wichita State

2B – Anna Moore, Purdue

SS – Aleena Garcia, UCLA

3B – Bri Alejandre, UCLA

OF – Madi George, Ole Miss

OF – Kai Minor, Oklahoma

OF – Ana Roman, Alabama

UT – Brinli Bain, Arkansas

UT – Ella Boyer, Kansas

UT – Allison Oneacre, Penn State

UT – Morgan Talley, NC State

UT/P – Abby Carr, Missouri

P – Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech

P – Alexis Jensen, Nebraska

P – Marina Mason, Northwestern

P – Vic Moten, Alabama