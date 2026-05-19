2026 Softball America Awards and All-Americans
The Softball America staff voted on the best players in the nation for the awards and All-Americans after the 2026 regular season.
Softball America Player of the Year: Jordan Woolery, UCLA
Woolery is pacing toward a season that a hitter has never had before with a batting average over .500, 30-plus home runs, and 100-plus RBIs. Her 34 home runs put her tied for fourth-most in a single season. She ranks second in single-season RBI (111) and total bases (212) only to Lauren Espinzoa’s 1995 season.
Softball America Pitcher of the Year: Maya Johnson, Belmont
Johnson was terrific, leading Belmont back to the NCAA Tournament and doing well against top competition. The lefty and future Oklahoma City Spark pitcher leads the NCAA in ERA (0.78) and strikeouts (397). She ended the season with a 28-3 record and two saves over 215-plus innings.
Softball America Freshman of the Year: Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
Wells didn’t waste long coming onto the scene. The freshman catcher is still adding to her incredible season. She enters Super Regional batting .351 with 37 homers, the most in Oklahoma history, the most by a freshman, and tied with Laura Espinoza’s original single-season record, and 81 RBIs.
Softball America Defender of the Year: Isa Torres, Florida State
Torres, who was a standout at the plate as well, only made two errors, the first not until the ACC Tournament, ending the season with a .989 fielding percentage on 187 chances.
Softball America Most Improved Player of the Year: Emily LeGette, North Carolina
After being a spot starter her first two seasons at Virginia Tech, LeGette finished the season with North Carolina records for home runs (27), best slugging percentage (1.117), and most total bases (153). Her RBIs (76), batting average (.467), on-base percentage (.573), and walks (46) were second in program history.
Softball America Coaching Staff of the Year: Alabama
After being picked ninth in the SEC Preseason poll, Alabama finished second in the regular season standings and earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Patrick Murphy, Kayla Braud, Adam Arbor, and Lance McMahon are pushing the Tide toward another possible Women’s College World Series appearance.
Softball America All-Americans
Among the first two teams, Oklahoma, Florida State, and Texas Tech lead with four players apiece. Alabama, Duke, Florida, Tennessee and UCLA each have two student athletes.
First Team
C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
1B – Jordan Woolery, UCLA
2B – Aminah Vega, Duke
SS – Isa Torres, Florida State
3B – Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech
OF – Megan Grant, UCLA
OF – Ella Parker, Oklahoma
OF – Taylor Shumaker, Florida
UT – Jocelyn Erickson, Florida
UT – Kai Minor, Oklahoma
UT – Katie Stewart, Texas
UT – Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech
UT/P – Jordy Frahm, Nebraska
P – Jocelyn Briski, Alabama
P – NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech
P – Maya Johnson, Belmont
P – Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State
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Second Team
C – Sydney Stewart, Arizona
1B – Emily LeGette, North Carolina
2B – Mia Williams, Texas Tech
SS – Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma
3B – Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State
OF – Mihyia Davis, Texas Tech
OF – Madison Pickens, Louisville
OF – Moriah Polar, Purdue
UT – Jess Oakland, Duke
UT – Mya Perez, Texas A&M
UT – Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
UT – Brooke Wells, Alabama
UT/P – Ashtyn Danley, Florida State
P – Kenzie Brown, Arizona State
P – Jazzy Francik, Florida State
P – Peja Goold, Mississippi State
P – Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee
Freshman Team
C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
1B – Kinzey Woody, Wichita State
2B – Anna Moore, Purdue
SS – Aleena Garcia, UCLA
3B – Bri Alejandre, UCLA
OF – Madi George, Ole Miss
OF – Kai Minor, Oklahoma
OF – Ana Roman, Alabama
UT – Brinli Bain, Arkansas
UT – Ella Boyer, Kansas
UT – Allison Oneacre, Penn State
UT – Morgan Talley, NC State
UT/P – Abby Carr, Missouri
P – Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech
P – Alexis Jensen, Nebraska
P – Marina Mason, Northwestern
P – Vic Moten, Alabama