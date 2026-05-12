2026 Softball America Bracket Challenge

The Softball America Bracket Challenge is back. To fill out the bracket, pick a regional winner from each of the 16 host sites. From there, you’ll pick a winner of your projected Super Regionals to fill out the eight teams at the Women’s College World Series. Choose your Women’s College World Series champion, runner-up and third-place finishers.

ENTER THE SOFTBALL AMERICA BRACKET CHALLENGE

Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries: