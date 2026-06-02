2026 WCWS: Canady dazzles against Alabama, Texas Tech returns to champ series

It’s arguably been the toughest stretch of NiJaree Canady’s storied career. When she needed to give her best, she brought it. The vintage NiJaree Canady performance led Texas Tech to a 2-0 win over Alabama and into the WCWS championship series for the second straight year.

Canady sat down the first seven batters she faced before Salen Hawkins roped a single into center field. Canady erased her after making a good play on a fielder’s choice. Alabama did put a runner in scoring position for leadoff Jena Young, but she flew out to end the frame.

From there, Canady was on cruise control. She retired 14 of the last 17 batters she faced. Canady didn’t allow her second hit until Audrey Vandagriff poked a double down the third base line as Alabama was down to their last out. Ambrey Taylor represented the tying run and hit a ball hard to right field, but Lauren Allred made the running grab to end the game. Canady went the distance, allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out six batters.

Jocelyn Briski was sharper than she was in the first game against Alabama. However, she was still missing her spots more than she typically does. That was evident in the fourth inning. Jasmyn Burns smoked a dropball over the heart of the plate for a solo home run, scoring the first run of the game.

Jasmyn Burns rounds the bases after her home run at the 2026 WCWS (Crash Kamon / Softball America)

After struggling for most of the game with runners on base, the Red Raiders finally broke through in the top of the seventh for a much-needed insurance run. Mihyia Davis hit a hard bouncer past Abby Duchscherer at first base. Lauren Allred executed a perfect hit-and-run, lining a ball into center. Davis was well on her way to third, the throw from Kristen White was way off line and trickled into the dugout, allowing Davis to score. The Red Raiders did load the bases but failed to add more to their lead.

Texas Tech had more chances against Briski, but could never finish its rally. Mia Williams had the most success against Briski early on. She led the game off with a single. Allred followed with an infield single to put two on. Briski ended the threat by setting down Jackie Lis and Taylor Pannell.

Williams started another rally with a bloop single to start the third. Briski then hit Davis, who was trying to bunt. The heart of the Texas Tech lineup had a prime opportunity to score. Briski retired Allred, Lis and Pannell without much resistance.

Davis lined a ball to right and used her incredible speed to leg out a double in the fifth. That presented another RBI chance for Allred and Lis. Briski came through again, inducing groundballs from each of them.

Texas Tech was in business again in the sixth. Pannell and Burns led off with back-to-back singles. Similar to the first game on Monday, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy called upon Moten to have Briski’s back. Moten clearly brushed off the walk-off homer she surrendered hours before, setting down all three batters she faced in the inning, stranding both runners. Texas Tech ended the game 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Texas Tech will face Texas, the defending national champions, in a rematch of last season’s WCWS championship series. Game One will be on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.