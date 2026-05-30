2026 WCWS: Clarke's walk-off homer lifts Tennessee over Texas Tech

All Mihiya Davis could do was watch the ball fly over her head. Emma Clarke’s walk-off blast pushed Tennessee past Texas Tech 2-1 in nine innings.

On a day where pitching and defense dominated the story, Clark’s team-leading 14th home run and fourth bomb this postseason have the Lady Vols one game closer to that elusive national championship.

Texas Tech’s offense didn’t have much to show for against Tennessee starter Karlyn Pickens for most of the game. As we saw earlier this postseason, the Red Raiders are never out of a fight.

The Red Raiders loaded the bases without an out in the seventh after a bloop single by Taylor Pannell and a pair of walks. Pickens appeared to have gotten out of the jam to end the game thanks to her knight in shining armor. After a strikeout, Desirae Spearman lifted a ball to center, and Sophia Knight threw a rocket to throw out Pannell, trying to score the game-tying run. After review, Elsa Morrison didn’t tag Pannell, the Red Raiders tied it up and the game continued.

SHE DODGED THE TAG 🤯



TECH TIES IT UP! pic.twitter.com/KhyilPF6Qx — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2026

Sage Mardjetko entered for Pickens to face Mia Williams with two down in the seventh. Williams drew a walk to give Mihya Davis a chance with the bases loaded. Davis lined a ball to left field, but Alannah Leach dove for the final out to push the game to extra innings.

Defense was on full display for both sides. For the first time in the game, the Red Raiders seemed to be on Pickens in the sixth. Mia Williams smoked a double to the wall with one out in the sixth. The next batter, Mihiya Davis, lined one up back up the middle with Williams bolting around third to try to score the game-tying run. A perfect toss from Knight to Morrison with a good tag cut down the run.

Williams leaped up to snag a liner off the bat of Clarke to end the first inning. Williams likely saved a run as the ball was headed for the wall, and with two outs, the speedy Knight would’ve probably scored from first base. Williams also had a nice sliding catch on a throw from Victoria Valdez to erase Saviya Morgan trying to steal in the fourth.

Clarke had her own web gems. She had a diving catch on a weak pop-up to open the third inning. She perfectly played a high hopper to rob Jackie Lis of a hit.

Emma Clarke after her diving catch (Crash Kamon / Softball America)

Kaitlyn Terry started the game for Texas Tech. She clearly didn’t have her best stuff early. The lefty left a few balls over the heart of the plate, but Tennessee didn’t capitalize. She exited for NiJaree Canady after she hit Knight to put runners at first and second with one out in the third.

The Lady Vols loaded the bases against Canady. She induced Clarke into a pop-up that Lis seemed to be camped out under in foul territory, but the wind took it back into play. Lis avoided running into Clarke and made the difficult catch to keep the game scoreless for the moment.

Texas Tech celebrates the Jackie Lis catch (Crash Kamon / Softball America)

Tennessee moves into pole position to make the champion series. They will play on Monday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, with a possible game shortly after, if necessary. Texas Tech flips to the other side of the bracket and will face UCLA on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2