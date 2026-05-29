2026 WCWS: Kuszak's walk-off homer pushes Nebraska past Arkansas

The Nebraska and Arkansas matchup had all the makings to be an instant classic, and it lived up to the hype. Ava Kuszak blasted a two-run homer to end the 10-inning thriller, giving Nebraska a 5-3 win over Arkansas.

The two teams traded blows in the eighth inning. Ella McDowell, who had been hitless against Jordy Frahm, found herself in a favorable 2-0 count. She ended up poking a changeup over the outstretched glove of Samantha Bland for a two-out go-ahead single.

Ella McDowell: ELITE Ballplayer



She puts us in front with an RBI single!



T8 | Arkansas 3, Nebraska 2 pic.twitter.com/Jy7IXcF9Cr — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 29, 2026

The Cornhuskers wouldn’t go down without a fight. Hannah Coor added to her tremendous postseason, drilling a game-tying solo shot. Nebraska put the game-winning run at third, but Robyn Herron stranded Hannah Camenzind there.

Imagine hitting an extra-innings HR to tie the game with a crowd full of fans 🙌



Nothing like the WCWS 🔥 @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/nNG8wHfcwl — espnW (@espnW) May 29, 2026

In the circle, Frahm was pretty dominant for most of the game. The Razorbacks got on the board early behind a two-run homer by Kailey Wyckoff in the second. Frahm settled in after that. She retired 11 straight batters after the home run before a swinging bunt by Brinli Bain ended the streak. Frahm erased her by turning a nifty double play. Frahm pitched all 10 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out nine batters.

She held Arkansas to 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position; if Bland’s glove was an inch long, it probably would’ve saved another hit. When Frahm was the 2023 WCWS Most Outstanding Player, she was nails in those situations, and that continued on Thursday.

Arkansas threatened again in the seventh with the first two batters reaching to start the inning. They moved to second and third for Wyckoff, but Frahm won this battle, getting her to roll over to end the inning.

Herron wiggled her way out of trouble multiple times early. She stranded Frahm after a leadoff single in the first. Nebraska put runners at second and third in the second, but Lauren Camenzind couldn’t find the two-out hit against her former teammate.

Herron found herself in another jam in the fourth. Jesse Farrell singled and advanced to second on a throw from Reagan Johnson, which hit the lip of the grass and took an odd bounce. Kacie Hoffmann moved Farrell to third with an infield single.

Samantha Bland finally came through with runners in scoring position, hitting a single to right field to drive in the first Cornhusker run. Bella Bacon did enough grounding out to second base to net the game-tying run.

Arkansas will play UCLA in an elimination game on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Nebraska takes on Alabama on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.