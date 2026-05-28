2026 WCWS: Morrison, Mardjetko star in Tennessee's win over Texas

The Tennessee blueprint this season has been to trust its top-end pitching staff and find the big hit. That was exactly the case in the Lady Vols’ 6-3 win over Texas on Thursday at the Women’s College World Series.

The offense came early against the reigning WCWS Most Outstanding Player, Teagan Kavan. The Texas ace surrendered back-to-back free passes, presenting an early chance to freshman Elsa Morrison, and she didn’t miss. Morrison crushed the first-pitch riseball 247 feet for a three-run homer in the second inning.

T2 | MONEY FROM MORRISON



3-run homer from Elsa!



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lady vols 3, longhorns 0 pic.twitter.com/txBf5Kyt4x — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 28, 2026

Morrison nearly hit another in the sixth inning, lining a ball off the top of the wall in right field. Zoie Shuler, Morrison’s pinch runner, then scored on a Gabby Leach single.

Tennessee threatened again in the third against Kavan, putting runners at second and third with one out, thanks in part to Ella Dodge’s evasiveness. Kavan kept the deficit at three after inducing a groundball that cut the run at home and an inning-ending strikeout.

It was clear the Lady Vols’ plan was to attack early against Kavan. Tennessee’s first inning only lasted five pitches, but the aggressiveness paid off in the end.

Citlaly Gutierrez came in to start the fourth and was efficient. Though she got a bit wild in the fifth. Taelyn Holley led off the frame with a single and later scored thanks to a pair of wild pitches to add an insurance run.

With the embarrassment of riches in the bullpen, Karen Weekly started Sage Mardjetko, who delivered a quality start. The Tennessee All-American allowed one hit over four innings. Texas couldn’t barrel her up at all and struggled with her off-speed that drops under 50 MPH. Mardjetko induced five flyouts and five groundouts.

Weekly then called in Pickens to close out the game with a four-run lead. Although it got off to an auspicious start for her. Hannah Wells led off with a single and Ashton Maloney reached on a swinging bunt. Pickens managed the situation, limiting Texas to one run that came on a throwing error and avoiding Katie Stewart, who was left on deck.

Texas scored again on Pickens. Leighann Goode took a Pickens deep on an inside dropball for a two-out, two-run home run to cut the deficit in half. Both times Pickens allowed runs, her offense picked her up in the sixth and seventh innings, answering with a run of its own. The two-time SEC Pitcher of the Year closed things out in the seventh with a clean frame.

Texas takes on Mississippi State on Friday in an elimination game at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Lady Vols face Texas Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, which might be a duel between Pickens and NiJaree Canady, the first two picks in the AUSL College Draft.