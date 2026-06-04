2026 WCWS: Texas takes Game One of Champ Series against Texas Tech

Similar to her start against Nebraska, Teagan Kavan took an early punch and then brought out her best stuff. The reigning WCWS Most Outstanding Player continues to make a case for herself once again, throwing a gem in the Texas 7-3 win over Texas Tech in Game One of the WCWS Championship Series.

Kavan allowed a solo home run to Mihyia Davis, who hit her hard most of the night, in the first inning. Texas Tech didn’t record another hit until the fifth inning when Mia Williams lined a two-run home run to center field. The Red Raiders ended with three hits.

Kavan truthfully didn’t have her sharpest stuff, but still put together a very good outing. That’s what the best do. The Texas ace threw 115 pitches in her complete game effort. She once again mixed her rise and dropball to produce weak contact, producing eight groundouts and seven flyouts. Her off-speed also had good movement.

Katie Stewart answered right back after the Davis home run. The SEC Player hit her fourth home run in as many games, giving Texas the lead and becoming the first player in WCWS history with four homers in four straight games. Viviana Martinez and Hannah Wells kept the rally going with two singles against Kaitlyn Terry.

NiJaree Canady then entered the circle. She appeared to have rolled the final out off of Kaiah Altmeyer’s bat. Jackie Lis tried to backhand it and the ball bounced off her glove, allowing a run to score. The defensive miscues didn’t stop there. Ashton Maloney lined a ball to left field toward Desirae Spearman, who was starting there for the first time this postseason. Spearman took a step in, but quickly realized it was a mistake. The ball sailed over her head, and two more Texas runs scored to put the advantage at four in the first inning. Canady struck out Jaycie Nichols to end the frame.

Canady pitched a clean second inning before Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco turned to Samantha Lincoln. The lefty pitched well for much of the contest. Texas added another run in the fourth. Nichols had an infield hit, and the Red Raiders decided to intentionally walk Stewart with two outs. Martinez hit a ball back up the middle that Hailey Toney gloved. The ball seemed to be stuck in her glove, and her throw to first base was late. Nichols scored after rounding hard around third base.

Texas tacked on another insurance run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Martinez, who finished with a pair of RBIs. Lincoln ended her outing, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

Texas will have a chance to secure its second straight WCWS Championship on Thursday, with Game 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Canady or Terry will likely get the ball against Citlaly Gutierrez in hopes of pushing the series to Friday.