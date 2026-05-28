2026 WCWS: Texas Tech blanks Mississippi State, stays in winners bracket

Texas Tech scored early and often, while the duo of NiJaree Canady and Kaitlyn Terry shut out Mississippi State in an 8-0 run-rule win.

The Women’s College World Series experience between Canady and Alyssa Faircloth showed early. The Texas Tech star, making her fourth straight trip to Oklahoma City, was very sharp early, generating swing and misses with her curveball and changeup.

Canady went four innings, allowing two hits. She only struck out three batters, but generated a lot of weak contact. Mississippi State caught more barrels in the fourth inning, hitting two deep fly balls to center and a line drive to right field, but had nothing to show for it. Gerry Glasco turned to Kaitlyn Terry in the fifth and the lefty had a perfect frame.

On the flipside, Faircloth’s first-time nerves were apparently. She lost grip of her first pitch of the game, hitting Mia Williams in the helmet. Faircloth quickly put the next batter, Jackie Lis, in an 0-2 hole. However, Faircloth left an off-speed over the plate and Lis belted her 21st homer of the season to put Texas Tech up two early. Lis tacked on another RBI later in the fifth.

“We practiced a lot of sitting on our off-speed, getting prepared for what else she might throw at us,” Lis said. “I was sure to see the ball up. Changeups are going to drop. Keep a flat barrel on it. If she throws me a changeup, be sure to just stay back and drive it.

Faircloth settled in during the first inning after that, picking up back-to-back strikeouts. Although that didn’t carry over into the second. Mihyia Davis’s speed was on full display. The All-American outfielder beat out a single on a dribbler to first base. Lauren Allred provided another clutch hit. The veteran doubled down the first base line, and Davis scored from first base as the ball scooted into the right field corner.

Williams dropped in an RBI single, which ended Faircloth’s day as Mississippi State turned to Peja Goold in the second. Texas Tech scored four in the fifth inning to put the run-rule into effect.

Mississippi State will face the loser of the Texas and Tennessee contest on Friday in an elimination game at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Red Raiders will play the winner of the aforementioned SEC matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.