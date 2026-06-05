2026 WCWS: Texas wins back-to-back national championships

Viviana Martinez made the difference on Thursday. The Texas shortstop who made her impact in last season’s champion run from the dugout changed the game that sealed the Longhorns’ second straight title. Texas knocked off Texas Tech 4-1 to become back-to-back national champions.

Texas struggled to string together hits against NiJaree Canady, who had her best stuff again. The bottom of the order kept it short against Canady. Kaiah Altmeyer pinged a leadoff single in the fifth. Ashton Maloney, with the Texas Tech infield playing in, poked a ball up the middle.

Canady answered back with help from her defense. Taylor Pannell had a nice pick on a grounder and Logan Halleman made a nice leaping grab on a ball off the bat of Kayden Henry to prevent runs.

Texas Tech decided to intentionally, and successfully walk Katie Stewart, to load the bases with two outs for Martinez. She quickly fell behind 0-2 and had a quick conversation with Texas head coach Mike White. It clearly worked. She stabbed at the 73 MPH outside pitch, putting it deep into the hole on the left side. Hailey Toney made the stop, but her throw to Pannell at third was way offline, allowing the game-tying and go-ahead runs to score.

After Martinez gave Texas a late lead, White stuck with starter Citlaly Gutierrez to face the heart of the Texas Tech order in the fifth. She came through to pass the baton to Teagan Kavan with a one-run lead in the sixth.

Kavan, who became the first two-time WCWS Most, delivered a handful of her best pitches after she returned. She got produced ugly swing and misses with her riseball against Kaitlyn Terry and Jasmyn Burns. Kavan dropped a nasty changeup to Toney to strike out the side.

Texas made Kavan’s life even easier in the seventh. Henry belted a solo home run to start the frame. A Stewart single and a walk to Atwood put two runners on. Leighann Goode followed with a liner to right field. Lauren Allred tried to make the diving catch, but came up short as the second insurance scored.

Kavan closed the deal in the seventh, striking out Mia Williams and Mihyia Davis to secure the win. Kavan retired all six batters she faced with five Ks.

In the end, Texas Tech’s struggles

Texas becomes the fifth program in Women’s College World Series history to win back-to-back national championships.