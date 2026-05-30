2026 WCWS: UCLA slugs past Arkansas in elimination game

If you blink, you’ll miss the UCLA lineup turn a game upside down. The historic offense exploded in the second inning and never looked back in UCLA’s 11-0 win over Arkansas.

The Bruins scored nine runs in the second, adding three more home runs to their 200-plus total. Aleena Garcia led off the inning with her 22nd homer of the season. Soo-Jin Berry stayed hot, hitting her fourth home run since the start of the Big Ten Tournament. Her opposite field three-run shot pushed the lead to four.

Megan Grant cemented herself in the UCLA record books. Grant’s NCAA record 42nd home run of the season was also her 91st of her career, passing Stacey Nuveman for the most ever by a Bruin. The 260-foot blast made it seven runs, and UCLA kept batting around.

Kaniya Bragg blasted a ball to right field, hitting the top of the wall and coming back into play with wicked backspin. After a conversation among the umpiring crew, they correctly ruled it a two-out, two-run double, extending the lead to nine.

It wasn’t totally clear who would start in the circle for Arkansas, but in the end, it didn’t seem to matter. Neither Payton Burnham or Saylor Timmerman made it out of that second inning. Robyn Herron was able to finally stop the rally, but she allowed the double to Bragg and two more runs after that. Jolyna Lamar added a solo homer in the fifth for UCLA.

This was also the perfect storm for Taylor Tinsley. She threw a five-inning shutout, allowing three hits and, most importantly, only needing 61 pitches to get through it.

The Hogs’ first run to the Women’s College World Series comes to an end. While the Bruins will await the loser of Texas Tech-Tennessee on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.