2026 WCWS: Wells go-ahead blast lifts Alabama past UCLA

Brooke Wells was a highly touted recruit. The former five-star decided to enter the transfer portal this past offseason in hopes of finding a way to Oklahoma City. In the biggest moment of her career, Wells delivered for Alabama. The All-American’s three-run go-ahead blast led Alabama to a 6-3 win over UCLA.

Wells, who had been the Tide’s best hitter all season long, struggled in Super Regionals, going hitless. She quickly got that monkey off her back with a single and clearly saw UCLA starter Taylor Tinsley well as she lined the three-run homer to opposite field.

Wells now leads Alabama with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Jocelyn Briski looked her best the first time through the order, allowing one hit to the eight-hole Kaniya Bragg. The top of the UCLA lineup quickly made adjustments. Rylee Slimp, who struck out on three pitches to start the game, lifted a full count riseball from Briski for a two-run homer to give the Bruins the lead.

Megan Grant stepped to the plate after popping up, following Slimp’s lead. She sent out her 41st homer of the season, which also tied Stacey Nuveman for the career UCLA record with 90 career home runs.

Briski allowed a single to Jordan Woolery, but settled back in. The SEC Pitcher of the Year retired 13 of the next 15 batters to finish the game. She ended the night allowing three runs on six hits and striking out nine, which was the second-most against the Bruins’ historic offense this season. Despite the fact that she gave up three runs, it was a masterful performance by the junior righty.

Taylor Tinsley started the game, allowing back-to-back singles. However, the veteran avoided the big inning. She allowed a two-out RBI single to Marlie Giles, but responded by inducing an inning-ending groundout from Audrey Vandagriff.

Alabama continued to struggle with runners in scoring position. Alexis Pupillo took matters into her own hands. After a four-pitch leadoff walk to Jena Young, Pupillo hit a two-run, game-tying homer in the fifth. The Tide ended the game going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, but Wells and Pupillo came through when it mattered the most.

The Bruins will play with their season on the line on Friday against the loser of Nebraska-Arkansas at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Alabama stays in the winners bracket and will play the winner of the aforementioned game on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.