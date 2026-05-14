2026 Women's College World Series predictions: 10 teams with the best chance to win it all

The theme of the 2026 college softball season has been the parity at the top, as there have been six different top-ranked teams in the Softball America Top 25 poll this season. The road to the 2026 Women’s College World Series begins on Friday, and which team would we consider the favorite to win it all? We rank the 10 teams with the best chances based on how well they’re playing and how the bracket shapes out in their favor — or against them.

1. Nebraska – No. 4 National Seed

The Cornhuskers would likely be the top-ranked team in a Softball America Top 25 poll if it existed after the NCAA Tournament bracket was released. Nebraska has handled its business all season in the Big Ten, with one loss to UCLA and three wins over the Bruins. Nebraska also holds wins over other national seeds — Texas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and LSU — with their only losses this season also coming to other hosts.

The pitching duo of Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen has shown they’ll keep Nebraska in any game; they just need enough offense to back them up. The Cornhuskers are lined up to potentially play Oklahoma State in a Super Regional, where the two teams played two very tight games. However, the depth behind Ruby Meylan means Nebraska might just have to beat her once. Nebraska is also on what is believed to be the easier side of the potential Women’s College World Series bracket.

2. Oklahoma – No. 3 National Seed

The Sooners honestly would be in the top spot if they were on the other side of the bracket. The Regional and Super Regional draw shouldn’t strike fear into Oklahoma fans’ hearts. However, the potential grouping of Texas/Texas A&M, Florida/Texas Tech, and Tennessee/Georgia in Oklahoma City — teams that have beaten Oklahoma over the past two seasons — is where it gets tough. The SEC regular-season champs showed enough consistency against the best teams to believe they’ll be right in the title race once again.

Is the pitching a concern, especially once they get to Oklahoma City? Yes. Although, as you’ll see going down the list, none of these teams are perfect or an outright favorite. The key for the Sooners will be to stay on the winner’s side of the bracket.

3. Alabama – No. 1 National Seed

Alabama earned the top seed in the bracket after a stellar regular season. The reason for putting the Tide behind Nebraska, despite also being on the “easier” side of the bracket, is that Alabama seems to have a far tougher regional draw, and it’s worth factoring in what the SEC gauntlet can do to a team.

Similar to Nebraska, Alabama has a great pitching duo in Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten, which most teams don’t have entering the NCAA Tournament. The offense can be a bit quiet at times, but the Tide tends to come through with runners in scoring position and find clutch hits. The potential LSU or Virginia Tech Super Regional draw isn’t a poor matchup either, given what Alabama has shown this year.

4. Texas Tech – No. 11 National Seed

This will probably be the most controversial ranking, since the Red Raiders likely won’t host a Super Regional. NiJaree Canady has never failed to make it to the final four of the Women’s College World Series, and this is easily the best that has ever been around her. It’s hard not to put Texas Tech this high.

Texas Tech has another arm behind Canady in Kaitlyn Terry, which hasn’t always been the case in Canady’s career. The offense has had its lulls, being shut out a handful of times since the start of April, but there’s too much talent to believe it’ll keep struggling. Does Canady have another gear for the postseason? That’s sort of the bet here.

5. Texas – No. 2 National Seed

The Longhorns are one of the toughest teams to rank on the list. The defending champions are coming off an SEC Tournament title run, which is a lot better than where they were at this time last year. However, Texas wasn’t operating at peak capacity before that, losing three of its last five series with a shutout loss to Oklahoma State along the way.

Nevertheless, Teagan Kavan and Citlaly Gutierrez’s performances during the SEC Tournament should leave Longhorns fans optimistic. Reese Atwood also needs to get going again. At the end of the day, most of last season’s championship team is in place and knows what it takes to get there.

6. Florida State – No. 9 National Seed

The Noles are another team not slated to host a Super Regional, but the eye test says they are better than what the metrics indicated for seeding. Florida State has lost four games since February 22, three of those coming in the series at Stanford, which the Noles just run-ruled at the ACC Tournament. Plus, if the Noles reach the Women’s College World Series, they’d get a rematch with Alabama.

Florida State has the pitching for a deep run between Jazzy Francik, Ashtyn Danley and company. The offense can struggle at times with a lot of youthful bats, but Isa Torres and Jaysoni Beachum have the ability to change a game.

7. Tennessee – No. 7 National Seed

Karlyn Pickens and Sage Mardjetko are another great pitching duo. It’s easy to make the case that Mardjetko has been better this season than the AUSL No. 1 pick. Regardless, they’ve both been very good, and even having Erin Nuwer gives Tennessee another reliable option in the circle.

How does Tennessee win the Women’s College World Series? The offense has to get hot and swing it the way it did when the Lady Vols rose to the No. 1 team in the nation. They don’t need a ton of offense, but they do need timely hitting to complement their elite pitching staff.

8. Arkansas – No. 5 National Seed

Let’s start by saying that Arkansas has played better this season than many of the teams ahead of it. Even in series losses, the Razorbacks have proven they can beat other top contenders such as Alabama and Oklahoma. So what gives? Ultimately, it’s hard to put Arkansas in the top-tier title contenders given its inability to get over the hump and reach the Women’s College World Series.

The Razorbacks have established a great trio of arms in Robyn Herron, Payton Burhman and Saylor Timmerman, allowing Courtney Deifel to mix and match based on matchups. Arkansas also plays great defense. The offense isn’t as explosive as it has been in years prior, but the Razorbacks have found ways to score runs time and time again this season. Truthfully, Arkansas has a favorable path to Oklahoma City, and if the Razorbacks can get there, they’ll have a good chance at taking it all.

9. Georgia – No. 10 National Seed

Georgia would likely be viewed differently had it not gone through that stretch when injuries ravaged its pitching staff early in the season. The Bulldogs have a gritty personality, which tends to play well in the postseason. They have impressive wins this season, and many of their losses have been by one or two runs; they have been in almost every ballgame.

While the surface-level numbers aren’t the best, Randi Roelling has pitched well for the most part and will give her team everything she has to win. Presley Harrison’s development has been a major boost. Addisen Fisher’s last few outings have been rough, but throwing her in the first game of the Athens Regional might be what she needs for a confidence boost. The Georgia offense plans well and tends to have different stars in different games.

10. Florida – No. 6 National Seed

The Gators feel like a team where the metrics are better than the eye test. Florida lost series to Arkansas and Georgia, split with Florida State, and was uncompetitive against Alabama in the SEC Tournament. Florida was also the team given the pleasure of hosting Texas Tech in a Super Regional, which has the pitching to match up with the Gators’ offense.

Keagan Rothrock has the ability to carry Florida for the most part in the circle, but if the Gators have championship aspirations, then Olivia Miller, Ava Brown or another arm has to step up for Tim Walton. Florida also needs more from Taylor Shumaker and Jocelyn Erickson as teams try to prevent them from taking over games.