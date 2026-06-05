A Living Legend: Teagan Kavan rises to all-time great status

In the year of the hitter. In the year of one of the greatest senior classes of pitchers. It was Teagan Kavan, the last one standing… again. Kavan essentially went toe-to-toe with NiJaree Canady, Karlyn Pickens and Jordy Frahm, effectively ending all their collegiate careers in order, in one of the most incredible sequences we’ve seen after leading Texas past Texas Tech for the second straight year at the Women’s College World Series.

Of course, she earned her second WCWS Most Outstanding Player of the Year honor, becoming the first to do so. She earned it, as it’s been two straight cruel summers for those who have opposed her in Oklahoma City.

Crash Kamon / Softball America

Her WCWS performance piggybacks off of her great SEC Tournament title game outing and her magnificent effort against Arizona State in the final game of the Austin Super Regional to even put the Longhorns back in Oklahoma City and besting another multi-time senior All-American pitcher in Kenzie Brown.

During the season, Kavan has at times fallen into the cracks behind the aforementioned names and others. Yet, she’s three for three in terms of making it to the Women’s College World Series championship series; only the four-peat Oklahoma Sooners have stopped her along the way. Even with a senior season to spare, she’s already one of the greatest to perform in the circle. When asked whether she deserved to already be mentioned among the best ever, Texas head coach Mike White agreed.

“You’d have to say yes on that, and she does it in a different way,” he said. “Sometimes you go — you could be so much better — sometimes she — she rises to the level of competition, that’s what she does. Because she’ll play some games and it’s almost like she’ll be up by runs, by the number of runs, and all of a sudden she’ll give up a walk and a hit and a home run, and it’s like this number of runs. It’s almost like she feels sorry for them.

“It’s kind of crazy to say that, but today when she came in and she smelled the win, she was not giving that up. She was a killer. She was an assassin out there on the mound today and just really didn’t give them an opportunity to come in, and shut the door so hard. You’ve got to take your hat off to a kid like that who can do that in this situation in those moments, with that many fans watching you and all that pressure, she felt no pressure. She just wanted to do it for her team.”

When she secures a strikeout in the game’s biggest moments, there isn’t a stomp or an emphatic roar, just an ear-to-ear grin on the kid from Iowa. Kavan isn’t the flashiest pitcher, but it’s her calmness that makes it. The way she doesn’t let her emotions flare during high moments is the same reason why she navigates the hard at-bats so well. She credits that to her late pitching coach, Bill Hillhouse.

“My first lesson that I had with him, I left crying because I was like I’m not going to be able to figure out this dang riseball, and I figured it out, and that riseball has led me here,” Kavan said. “He always told me that don’t let the highs get too high or the lows get too low, just remain steady. So that’s what I carry with me for the rest of my life from him. Just remain steady in every moment and always just trust myself and the people around me.”

LIGHT THE TOWER 🤘🏆 pic.twitter.com/MHNricHLi5 — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) June 5, 2026

Kavan didn’t have the incredible scoreless streak she had in 2025, but when you break down her second Most Outstanding Player performance, it wasn’t far off. Kavan allowed six earned runs in 33.1 innings. Those six earned runs came off three home runs. Kavan essentially made three mistakes over seven games. In 16 WCWS appearances, Kavan holds a 1.22 ERA, .149 batting average against, 10-2 record with three saves and a 63-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

White said after the Longhorns’ loss to Tennessee to open the Women’s College World Series that Kavan felt she let her team down. She hopefully has forgotten all about that because her teammates certainly did.

“She’s unbeatable when she is here at the World Series,” Texas catcher Reese Atwood said. “She goes out there, and she throws her absolute best games in the hardest moments to do so. I’m just incredibly proud of her and what she’s been able to accomplish. She’s just been so outstanding for our team.”

Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco has figured out a lot of top-tier pitchers during his team’s leading offenses. In back-to-back years, his lineup hasn’t found the blueprint to Kavan.

“Teagan Kavan was outstanding,” said Glasco following the Longhorns’ 4-1 win to secure the national championship. “I thought the way White used her tonight, it was such a great coaching job by Coach White to do what he did. And once he got the lead, he brought her in, and she was lights out. She threw all rise balls to everybody except for the last two hitters, she switched on Mia (Williams) and Mihyia (Davis). She came in and threw riseballs, and nobody could get above her ball, it was moving so well.

“One of the elite talented pitchers, and every once in a while, I felt like, especially early in the middle of the year maybe, she wasn’t getting the respect she probably deserved. In the postseason, she steps up so big every year. Again, if you know softball, you know how rare and special a talent she is.”

It was easy to see the jump from Kavan’s freshman to sophomore seasons. While her overall numbers trended a different way this year, how she believes she grew played a huge part in her success at Devon Park once again.

“I think I’ve grown a lot mentally and then also physically with the implementation of more confidence in my other pitches to complement my riseball that we all know. But, yeah, I think just the confidence in that piece. I think last year at the World Series was the first time I really trusted my drop ball and was able to use it more. And so I think I carried that into this whole season. It made me a better pitcher. I think the experience is huge, and experience always helps.”

“This is what you dream about. This is why you work hard. I kept telling myself in the bullpen, I was like, this is why we work so hard like for this moment, this exact moment right here. So just trust myself. But the hard work is over when you get here. It’s just going out and playing free.”

Now, we’ll have to wait to see what’s next for Kavan to add to her bag, whether that be another national championship campaign, a potential first overall pick in the next AUSL College Draft, or an early audition to the U.S. National roster for the Olympics, or maybe all of the above. Whatever it is, she’ll likely do it with a smile on her face because that’s just who Teagan Kavan is.