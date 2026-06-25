All-American Jaysoni Beachum transferring to Texas Tech

2024 Softball America Freshman of the Year Jaysoni Beachum will finish her career with the Red Raiders. After three seasons at Florida State, the Tallahassee native announced her commitment to Texas Tech on Friday.

Beachum came onto the scene as a freshman. She batted .417 with 11 doubles and 16 home runs in 2024. After a bit of a sophomore slump, Beachum bounced back this past season to earn Softball America All-American honors. The former Florida State star hit .406 with 24 extra-base hits, a career-high 69 RBIs, and 54 walks.