All-American outfielder Moriah Polar to enter transfer portal

After an All-American campaign, Moriah Polar will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility.

Polar announced her intention to enter the portal on Sunday, which opens on Monday. In an Instagram post, Polar wrote:

“Where do I even start? The past three years at Purdue have been absolutely transformative. I came in as a freshman, not knowing how much growth and joy the next few years would bring me. Through my time at Purdue, I have encountered countless people who were eager to support me and pour into me. I’ve made so many friendships and memories that will surely last a lifetime. Freshman me would be so thrilled to know that she is looking back on these years with a smile on her face. I’ve experienced so many happy moments while being a part of this program and wouldn’t trade these past three years for anything. However, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank the coaches at Purdue, support staff, and admin for seeing the greatness in me from a young age and during my time as a Boilermaker. I want to thank the Purdue community for being so supportive over the years and those who will continue to support me in the next chapter of my journey. Last, but certainly not least, I would like to thank my parents and loved ones for guiding me through this process.

Boiler up,

44.”

Film Study: Moriah Polar

Polar, who has always been a good hitter, took it to the next level this season. Polar finished the 2025 season with a .555 batting average, which was the best in the nation. The outfielder added a career-high 14 doubles, four home runs, 47 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. She also had three triples. Polar was a part of the All-Big Ten Defensive Team her freshman season.

Polar is a native of Pearland, Texas and came through the Hotshots organization.

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