All-Big 12 slugger Madison Hartley set to join Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State has already made one big splash from the transfer portal with a familiar face from the Big 12: Kennedy Proctor. Now, another former conference foe will join Oklahoma State for the 2027 season. After two seasons at Houston, Madison Hartley committed to the Cowgirls on Saturday.

Extremely grateful to announce that I’m going to be a cowgirl!🤠🤍🧡#committed pic.twitter.com/CUhlynOCGr — madison hartley (@madisonhartle16) June 14, 2026

Hartley took a massive jump as a sophomore. She batted .338 with 10 doubles and 20 home runs this past season with the Cougars. Hartley, who is technically a two-way player, has pitched 49 innings in her career, but only eight in 2026. Whether or not she pitches is up to Kenny Gajewski and Carrie Eberle because the Oklahoma State bullpen is pretty shallow, but we saw Hartley’s former Houston teammate benefit from focusing solely on hitting at Alabama this past season.

Nevertheless, the Cowgirls’ offense will be better with Hartley on it than it was without her addition. She’s mostly been the designated player for Houston, which was held down by the graduated Amanda Hasler this past season for Oklahoma State.