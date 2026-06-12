Arizona adds North Texas slugger Madison Conley

Arizona needed to add juice back into its lineup after the graduations of Sydney Stewart and Grace Jenkins. Madison Conley hopes to help bring that power to Tucson. The former North Texas slugger announced her pledge to join the Wildcats.

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Conley is coming off her second First Team All-American Conference selection. She had career highs in batting average (.377), doubles (16), home runs (16) and RBI (45). Conley has primarily played as a corner outfielder or designated player, positions she can certainly fill for the Wildcats.

The rising senior will have to fill the power numbers vacated by Stewart and Jenkins, who accounted for 34 of the team’s 68 homers last season.