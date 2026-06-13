Arizona picks up commitment from former UNT catcher Elizabeth Moffitt

Caitlin Lowe and company have been busy in Tucson. Arizona added its third commitment of the transfer portal season with a pledge from former North Texas catcher Elizabeth Moffitt.

Moffitt has been starting at catcher for North Texas the past two seasons, with over 100 starts under her belt. She batted .361 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 84 RBIs the past two years. Moffitt will likely move into Arizona’s starting catcher role after Sydney Stewart’s graduation.

Moffitt will reunite with her former Mean Green teammate, Madison Conley, and former South Alabama pitcher, Ryley Harrison. All three were rated as four-star transfers by Softball America.