Arizona picks up commitment from South Alabama pitcher Ryley Harrison

Ryley Harrison and Rylie Holder are quite a name duo. It’ll also be Arizona’s main partnership in the circle in 2027 after Harrison announced her commitment on Friday.

Harrison will join the Wildcats after three seasons at South Alabama. The righty showed out during the Sun Belt Tournament, leading the Jaguars to the NCAA Tournament by claiming the automatic bid. Harrison took on the lion’s share of the innings for South Alabama this past season. She posted a career best 2.41 ERA over 206 innings. Harrison has a fiery, bulldog mentality, which the Wildcats needed in the circle.

Harrison and Holder will be joined by Jenae Berry and four-star pitcher Lilly Hauser in 2027.