Arizona State ace Kenzie Brown latest AUSL Golden Ticket recipient

Arizona State has another Sun Devil going pro. Kenzie Brown was given the seventh AUSL Golden Ticket, joining the 2026 class of Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens, Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady, Arizona’s Sydney Stewart, Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy and Texas stars Reese Atwood and Leighann Goode.

Brown has had a bit of a late emergence compared to the rest of the draftees. The right-handed pitcher started her career at Tulsa as a raw player with good tools. She had improved numbers as a sophomore but missed her true junior year due to injury.

The way she returned to the circle was one of the best stories of 2025. Brown became an All-American behind a 19-8 record and 1.28 ERA. She has a devastating riseball and curveball, paired with an effective changeup, making her one of the best strikeout pitchers in the game.

Find out what teams Brown and the rest of the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.