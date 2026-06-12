ASUN Player of the Year Nicole Edmiaston transferring to Florida State

Florida State needed to add a piece from the transfer portal after losing Isa Torres and Jaysoni Beachum this offseason. They certainly found a good one to drop into the lineup. Reigning ASUN Player of the Year Nicole Edmiaston has committed to Florida State. While Edmiaston hasn’t had a formal announcement, she added Florida State softball to her Instagram bio because, well, that’s how it goes in 2026.

Edmiaston, who started her collegiate career at Florida Southwestern State, had an incredible season last year at Stetson. She captured the ASUN Triple Crown, batting .453 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI. Edmiaston set Stetson single-season records for home runs, RBIs, and total bases.

Edmiaston can now lock down first base for Florida State, which could allow Hayley Griggs to use her athletic ability elsewhere on the infield.