AUSL Golden Ticket to Tucson: Sydney Stewart going pro

Another premier backstop will be joining the AUSL College Draft pool. Arizona catcher Sydney Stewart joined Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady, Texas infielder Leighann Goode and fellow catcher Reese Atwood of Texas as Golden Ticket honorees.

⭐️ GOLDEN TICKET. SYDNEY STEWART. ⭐️@sydneyyystewart receives the 4th golden ticket of 2026 to be drafted into the AUSL! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VCGaRzfJey — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) March 29, 2026

Stewart, who originally started her career at Washington, has always had the size and strength to dominate behind the plate and in the batter’s box. She’s really found a home at Arizona while working with hitting coach and former All-American catcher Amber Freeman. Currently leads the Big 12 in RBI as she appears ready to surpass her career highs from last season of 20 home runs and 68 RBIs.