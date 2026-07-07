AUSL Power Rankings: Week Five

The Talons remain atop our AUSL Power Rankings, but the Bandits are right on their tails after entering Tuesday on a seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, a trio of teams appears ready to fight for the other playoff spot.

1. Utah Talons (13-5)

The Talons are coming off another strong week, knocking off the Volts twice and splitting with the Blaze, but it wasn’t without late-game theatrics. Jayda Coleman, who was coming off an injury, had an incredible at-bat in the sixth inning against Texas before hitting a go-ahead grand slam. Bri Ellis, another player who has returned to Utah’s lineup, continued her resurgence with a walk -off homer off of Karlyn Pickens. Montana Fouts is pacing toward Pitcher of the Year. The Alabama alum holds a 7-1 record with a 1.83 ERA.

during the Talons’ last home game of the season in front of an incredible crowd 🥹💚@briellis1 x @Sydney_Supple pic.twitter.com/ehOKZSRJoi — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) July 5, 2026

2. Chicago Bandits (11-7)

The Bandits still haven’t lost since the return of Skylar Wallace and Lexi Kilfoyl. Wallace leads the team with a .500 batting average. Kilfoyl has dominated in her return. She now holds a 4-0 record and 0.60 ERA in 23.1 innings. Kat Sandercock has also been very good in four appearances. She has a 2.58 ERA and a 3-0 record. Sami Williams now holds the single-season RBI record with 30 and counting. Chicago certainly looks like the team from last season once again.

PASS THE BAT!!! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XtydZrMYOa — Chicago Bandits | AUSL (@AUSL_Bandits) July 7, 2026

3. Carolina Blaze (8-7)

Carolina split its four games this past week, but was very close to another strong performance if they held off the Talons’ comeback win. Reese Atwood keeps crushing softballs. The former Texas All-American hit three home runs and drove in seven runs. Baylee Klingler had a much better week with six hits and a grand slam. Karlyn Pickens and Keilani Ricketts have carried the pitching staff, but Carolina needs more from the rest of their staff to help clinch a playoff spot down the stretch.

4. Portland Cascade (9-7)

The Cascade was run-ruled three times this past week. Essentially, every pitcher had a rough outing, but Carley Hoover was able to put an end to that losing streak with a complete-game effort against the Spark. Portland’s offense also put together a seven-run inning that propelled it to that win. The Cascade’s final nine games will also be Portland and the first two against the Blaze will be critical for their playoff hopes.

5. Oklahoma City Spark (7-10)

The Spark are on the outside looking in during the final stretch of the season. Sydney Romero has been on fire in her past five games. She’s collected eight hits, three home runs and 11 RBIs during that stretch. Maya Brady returned following her injury, but she didn’t waste any time, belting another home run off the scoreboard. Oklahoma City needs more consistent outings in the circle to push for one of those three playoff spots. Their 5.50 ERA is the worst in the league.

6. Texas Volts (3-15)

The Volts are on the other side of the Bandits. Texas, which lost a late lead to Chicago on Monday, is now on an eight-game losing skid. The Volts haven’t been blown out in any of those games. Their largest defeat was four runs during this stretch and a handful of one-run losses as well. They’re a lot closer than their record appears, but at this point, they’ll likely be playing spoiler and hoping for individual bright spots to end the season.

Upcoming AUSL Schedule

Tuesday, July 7

Blaze @ Cascade | 8:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Wednesday, July 8

Blaze @ Cascade | 8:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Thursday, July 9

Talons @ Spark | 8:00 PM ET | ESPNU

Friday, July 10

Blaze @ Volts | 7:00 PM ET | ESPNU

Bandits @ Cascade | 9:30 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Saturday, July 11

Blaze @ Volts | 2:00 PM ET | ESPN

Bandits @ Cascade | 5:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Talons @ Spark | 8:00 PM ET | MLB.TV

Sunday, July 12

Bandits @ Cascade | 1:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Talons @ Spark | 8:00 PM ET | MLB Network

Monday, July 13