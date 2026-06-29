AUSL Power Rankings: Week Four

The Talons, the reigning champs, have made quite the statement of late, moving ahead of the pack after a seven-game winning streak. Utah is back on top in our last AUSL Power Rankings.

AUSL Power Rankings

1. Utah Talons (10-4)

The Talons won four games this week before the Blaze snapped their winning streak in the series finale, but nevertheless, Utah has been rolling. The Talons allowed a combined 10 runs in those seven wins over the Blaze, Spark and Volts. Utah has added the reigning AUSL Pitcher of the Year, Georgina Corrick, back into the fold. Corrick didn’t skip a beat, throwing 10 innings, allowing one run. The offense hasn’t been as strong as last season, but Sarah Gordon is making a name for herself. The former Georgia star is hitting .600 after 10 at-bats from the reserve pool.

2. Portland Cascade (8-4)

The Cascade are fresh off a spark of the Volts behind another great weekend from their pitching staff. Sam Landry continues to roll. Payton Gottshall gave them an excellent relief outing. After essentially missing all of the 2025 season, Carley Hoover made her first real impact, throwing five scoreless innings to secure the sweep for the Cascade. Portland still isn’t scoring in bunches, but if the series opener, when they scored five in the seventh inning, shows anything, they have enough firepower to get it done. Megan Grant hasn’t stopped hitting home runs. She hit three against the Volts and now leads the league with six blasts this season.

say hello to the sole league leader in homers



aka chef 😏😏 pic.twitter.com/Wj1y0Hn5iT — Portland Cascade | AUSL (@AUSL_Cascade) June 28, 2026

3. Carolina Blaze (6-5)

Carolina has only played three games since our last AUSL Power Rankings. They dropped the series against the Talons, but it could’ve gone either way after the thrilling extra-inning contest last Thursday. The Blaze pitched well. The trio of Karlyn Pickens, Aleshia Ocasio, and Keilani Ricketts has set a strong foundation. Carolina needs more offensive production outside of Reese Atwood and Dakota Kennedy. Look for Ana Gold and the recently returned Baylee Klingler to hopefully find a spark.

4. Chicago Bandits (6-7)

The Bandits dropping two games to the last-place Volts, who have three wins this entire season, wasn’t great. However, Chicago is 2-0 with Lexi Kilfoyl and Skylar Wallace back, as they didn’t wait long to reintroduce themselves. Kilfoyl threw a complete game shutout in her season debut and then tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save on Sunday. Wallace homered twice in her return during the Bandits’ 14-0 win over the Spark. Sami Williams remains the team’s top hitter, having a 1.714 OPS, which is the second-highest in the league, only behind Wallace.

Who ya gonna call? @lexikilfoyl‼️



Lexi enters the game and turns a double play and gets the strikeout to get the Bandits out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth 👏 pic.twitter.com/9N9bZCnjXL — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) June 29, 2026

5. Oklahoma City Spark (5-8)

Oklahoma City enters its Monday contest against the Blaze on a four-game losing streak. During that stretch, the Spark scored 10 runs against the Talons and Bandits, with five coming in the fifth inning on Sunday versus Chicago. Jailyn Ford, Maddie Penta and Alana Vawter are all with the team, but Penta and Vawter have ERAs over seven in their limited action thus far.

6. Texas Volts (3-10)

The Volts had a power surge, beating the Bandits twice after hitting seven home runs against Chicago. Texas couldn’t carry that momentum into its series against Portland, getting swept by the Cascades. Texas has simply struggled to stay healthy. Tiare Jennings was a late scratch from the lineup on Sunday. Ally Carda joined the pitching staff, but the veteran, like the rest of the staff, hasn’t had the best results, posting a 4.42 ERA through 6.1 innings.

Upcoming AUSL Schedule

Monday, June 29, 2026

Blaze @ Spark | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Cascade @ Bandits | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Volts @ Talons | 8:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Blaze @ Spark | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Volts @ Talons | 8:00 PM ET | MLB.TV

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Cascade @ Bandits | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN

Friday, July 3, 2026

Blaze @ Talons | 8:00 PM ET | MLB.TV

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Volts @ Bandits | 3:30 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Cascade @ Spark | 6:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Blaze @ Talons | 8:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Volts @ Bandits | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Cascade @ Spark | 8:00 PM ET | ESPN