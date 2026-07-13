AUSL Power Rankings: Week Six

The AUSL season is starting to sunset. The Talons, Bandits and Cascade have separated themselves from the pack, eyeing those three playoff spots. However, the latest AUSL power rankings don’t match the current standings heading into the final week of the regular season.

1. Chicago Bandits (13-8)

All good things must come to an end. Chicago’s AUSL-record nine-game winning streak was finally snapped on Sunday by Portland, but even a one-run loss shouldn’t squash what the Bandits have done. They essentially lead all major offensive categories after this record-setting stretch as Sami Williams appears to be on track for an MVP season. Lexi Kilfoyl and Kat Sandercock have been pitching as well or better than anyone else in the league. Chicago finishes the season against the Blaze and Talons, aiming to take that first-place spot to avoid the play-in game for the championship series.

Remaining Schedule

@ Blaze (x2)

vs. Talons (x2)

Smiling ear-to-ear!



TARYN KERN with her first career home run!! pic.twitter.com/P5WqOeEHIU — Chicago Bandits | AUSL (@AUSL_Bandits) July 11, 2026

2. Utah Talons (14-7)

Utah hasn’t played poorly by any means, but while Chicago has played its best, the Talons are only 5-4 in their last nine games. Utah didn’t get a ton of production from the top of its lineup against Oklahoma City, and if it’s going to make a deep playoff run, that will need to change. Georgia Corrick has been great since she joined from Japan, but the Talons will be without the reigning AUSL Pitcher of the Year again as she plays for the Great Britain national team. The Talons will certainly need to earn the top seed, having to face the other top teams, Cascade and Bandits, on the road to close the regular season.

Remaining Schedule

@ Cascade (x2)

@ Bandits (x2)

3. Portland Cascade (12-9)

The Cascade’s two wins over the Blaze were likely season-defining, and despite dropping the series to the buzzsaw that is the Bandits right now, they salvaged the series finale. Portland wraps up the regular season with four home games against the Talons and Volts with a two and a half game lead for the final playoff spot. Paige Sinicki’s return should probably be the story of the season after her battle with breast cancer.

Remaining Schedule

vs. Talons (x2)

vs. Volts (x2)

4. Oklahoma City Spark (9-11)

Oklahoma City enters the final stretch with a fighting chance after claiming the series against the first-place Talons. Maya Johnson, Maddie Penta, Jailyn Ford and Alana Vawter all pitched well in the three-game set against Utah. Maya Brady, Sydney Romero and Sydney McKinney continue to carry the offense. Brady is tied for the league lead with eight home runs. The Spark close the regular season against the Volts and Blaze, who are at the bottom of the standings.

Remaining Schedule

@ Volts (x2)

@ Blaze (x3)

5. Carolina Blaze (8-11)

Is the flame starting to fade? Carolina enters the Monday night showdown against the Volts on a five-game losing streak. However, the ball hasn’t rolled the Blaze’s way. Four of their five losses during this stretch have been walk-off losses, and the other was a tightly contested two-run defeat. Carolina has pitched well enough to win, but the offense hasn’t kept its side of the bargain. While Reese Atwood has seven homers and 19 RBIs, no one else has more than three blasts or 10 RBIs. Every game is a must-win at this point for Carolina’s playoff hopes and they’ll need help from Portland’s foes.

Remaining Schedule

@ Volts

vs. Bandits (x2)

vs. Spark (x3)

6. Texas Volts (5-15)

In last week’s power rankings, we mentioned Texas had dropped a lot of close games during its losing streak. Those finally flipped the other way as the Volts notched a pair of walk-off wins over the Blaze, earning two of their five wins this season. NiJaree Canady earned her first professional win behind an eight-inning shutout. Canady, who struggled to start the season, has allowed one run in her last 14 innings.

Remaining Schedule

vs. Blaze

vs. Spark (x2)

@ Cascade (x2)

AUSL Standings

* = Clinched Playoff Spot

^ = Eliminated from Playoff Contention

1. Utah Talons* (14-7)

2. Chicago Bandits (13-8) (1 Games Back)

3. Portland Cascade (12-9) (2 GB)

4. Oklahoma City (9-11) (4.5 (GB)

5. Carolina Blaze (8-11) (5 GB)

6. Texas Volts^ (5-15)

AUSL Upcoming Schedule

July 13

Carolina Blaze @ Texas Volts | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2

July 14

Oklahoma City Spark @ Texas Volts | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2

July 15

Chicago Bandits @ Carolina Blaze | 6:00 PM ET | MLB.TV

Oklahoma City Spark @ Texas Volts | 8:00 PM ET | ESPNU

Utah Talons @ Portland Cascade | 10:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

July 16

Chicago Bandits @ Carolina Blaze | 7:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Utah Talons @ Portland Cascade | 10:00 PM ET | MLB Network

July 17

Texas Volts @ Portland Cascade | 8:00 PM ET | ESPN2

July 18

Utah Talons @ Chicago Bandits | 2:00 PM ET | ESPN

Oklahoma City Spark @ Carolina Blaze | 4:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Texas Volts @ Portland Cascade | 10:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

July 19

Oklahoma City Spark @ Carolina Blaze | 12:00 PM ET | ESPN

Utah Talons @ Chicago Bandits | 8:00 PM ET | MLB Network

July 20

Oklahoma City Spark @ Carolina Blaze | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2

July 23

No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed | 9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN (Play-In)

July 25

No. 1 Seed vs. Winner of No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed | 1:00 p.m. ET | ABC (Game 1 of Championship Series)

July 26

No. 1 Seed vs. Winner of No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed | 1:00 p.m. ET | ESPN (Game 2 of Championship Series)

July 27

No. 1 Seed vs. Winner of No. 2 Seed vs. No. 3 Seed | 1:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2 (Game 3 of Championship Series, If Necessary)