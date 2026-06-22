AUSL Power Rankings: Week Three

The Blaze, who have a critical rubber match with the Bandits on Monday, remain atop the AUSL Power Rankings. The Talons and Spark are surging right behind them.

Latest Transfer Portal Notebook

1. Carolina Blaze (5-2)

The Blaze split the two games with the Bandits since our last power rankings, meaning they’ll stay in the top spot for now. They can make a statement by taking the rubber match before hosting the Talons for a series. Nevertheless, that rookie class continues to make waves. Karlyn Pickens is now 4-0 with a 1.47 ERA. Meanwhile, Reese Atwood, who struggled at the end of her collegiate season, has been lights out at the plate. Atwood currently leads the league in batting average (.533) and OPS (1.878).

REESE ATWOOD!!! THREE RUN HOMER!!!!



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/mrEHLX7GKB — carolina blaze | ausl (@AUSL_Blaze) June 20, 2026

2. Utah Talons (6-3)

The Talons have decided to sweep or be swept. Utah bounced back with a dominant sweep of the Volts. Montana Fouts continues to pitch well, breaking the AUSL single-game strikeout record with 12. Then, fast-forward, rookie Taylor Tinsley threw a complete-game shutout in the series finale. Utah still leads the league in ERA (2.30) despite not having reigning AUSL Pitcher of the Year Georgina Corrick to this point. Bri Ellis hasn’t stopped driving in runs. She now has eight RBIs this season.

3. Oklahoma City Spark (5-4)

Maya Brady’s numbers are just bonkers at this point. Her five home runs and 11 RBI lead the league, while batting .517. As a team, the Spark have hit 16 home runs, which is eight more than any other squad this season. There’s a decent chance that Oklahoma City could turn the corner once its veteran arms, Jailyn Ford, Maddie Penta and Alana Vawter arrive after having a makeshift all-rookie pitching staff so far.

TIE BALL GAME. MAYA BRADY.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/mGO2uH55XO — AUSL (@theAUSLofficial) June 21, 2026

4. Portland Cascade (5-4)

The Cascade dropped the series to Spark over the weekend despite winning the home opener on Thursday. Ultimately, Portland pitched well enough in the rubber match to win the series, but couldn’t find enough offense, which will likely be the theme for the Cascade this season. They have a chance to lick their wounds with a four-day break before heading to Texas for a series against the Volts.

5. Chicago Bandits (3-5)

The Bandits have played better than their record indicates, and have a prime opportunity to flip things around over the next three games. They can win the rubber match against the Blaze on Monday before two games against the Volts. Tianna Bell has been an awesome addition from the reserve pool with a 1.126 OPS. Chicago does need Lexi Kilfoyl back. The Bandits’ 4.68 rank second-worst in the league.

6. Texas Volts (1-7)

It was more of the same for the Volts, who are now on a six-game losing streak. Texas was swept by the Talons by a combined score of 18-4. The pitching continues to struggle, but the offense didn’t find much consistency either. The Volts currently rank last in runs scored and ERA.

Upcoming AUSL Schedule

Monday, June 22

Blaze @ Bandits | 1:00 PM ET | MLB Network

Spark @ Talons | 8:00 PM ET | ESPN2

Tuesday, June 23

Bandits @ Volts | 7:00 PM ET | ESPNU

Spark @ Talons | 9:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, June 24

Bandits @ Volts | 8:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Thursday, June 25

Talons @ Blaze | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN

Friday, June 26

Talons @ Blaze | 6:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Cascade @ Volts | 8:00 PM ET | ESPNU

Saturday, June 27

Talons @ Blaze | 2:00 PM ET | ESPN

Bandits @ Spark | 5:00 PM ET | CBS Sports Network

Cascade @ Volts | 8:00 PM ET | MLB.TV

Sunday, June 28

Cascade @ Volts | 1:00 PM ET | ESPN

Bandits @ Spark | 8:00 PM ET | MLB Network

Monday, June 29

Blaze @ Spark | 7:00 PM ET | ESPN2