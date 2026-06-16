AUSL Power Rankings: Week Two

The AUSL’s second season is underway. Four of the six teams have completed their first two series as Spark and Bandits have their rubber match on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. How do all six AUSL teams stack up to this point?

AUSL Power Rankings

1. Blaze (4-1)

Can Carolina go from worst to first? The rookie class of Karlyn Pickens, Reese Atwood, and Dakota Kennedy is quickly leaving their mark. Pickens is 3-0, leading the team with 14 innings and a 2.00 ERA. Seemingly, the Tennessee great has changed the foundation of the Blaze’s pitching staff, which haunted them last season. Kennedy has a team-high .583 batting average with six RBIs. Atwood got going with a pair of homers off NiJaree Canady. Meanwhile, Aleshia Ocasio has been great on both sides. She’s batting .462 with a team-best seven RBIs and thrown 6.2 solid innings with a 3.15 ERA.

2. Cascade (4-2)

The Cascade is fresh off a sweep of the Talons. The pitching staff that general manager Jami Lobpries formed is coming together quite well. The trio of Kenzie Brown, who struck out an AUSL record 10 batters in a game this week, Sam Landry, and Kelly Maxwell have performed at a high level. Is there more to be desired from the offense? Sure. At the professional level, it’s better to have the arms and rely on clutch hitting than the opposite side of the spectrum.

3. Talons (3-3)

All six of the Talons’ games this season have been decided by three runs or fewer. Utah is feeling the losses in its lineup from last season after the allocation draft. Nine of their 19 runs this season came in one game. Bri Ellis, who only played in one game against the Cascade, has been the lone bright spot with a 1.983 OPS. The pitching staff has still been good despite Georgia Corrick yet to join the team. However, the lack of depth behind Megan Faraimo and Montana Fouts has been apparent as they’ve thrown 31 of the team’s 43 innings.

4. Spark (3-2)

Whether it’s the color scheme or just them being good players, the former UCLA trio of Maya Brady, Bubba Nickles-Camarena, and Delanie Wisz have been doing work on offense. All three have an OPS of 1.200 with six RBIs. Brady, who was great in limited time last season, would be the early favorite as MVP, batting .643 with two homers and eight RBIs. The all-rookie pitching staff is getting by until veterans Jailyn Ford, Maddie Penta, and Alana Vawter arrive. Third overall pick Maya Johnson leads the team with 12.1 innings and a .196 batting average against.

coming out swinging in the first inning! 🔥 @madilyn_nickles



MID 1: Spark 3, Bandits 0 pic.twitter.com/1YTDuOiW4G — Oklahoma City Spark | AUSL (@ausl_spark) June 13, 2026

5. Bandits (1-4)

It’s been a slow start for last season’s runner-up, needing five games to secure their first win. The offense has been okay. Erin Coffel and Morgan Zerkle have been good; Sami Williams has also produced at a high level. However, 19 of the team’s 22 runs have come in two games; the overall numbers are a little jaded. Lexi Kilfoyl and Kat Sandercock are still wrapping up overseas, while Amber Fiser has led the way, throwing 13 innings with a 2.15 ERA. Taylor McQuillin has only made one appearance so far this season.

6. Volts (1-4)

It has not been great for the Volts in the circle. Rachel Garcia has thrown the most innings (12), but she’s struggled with her command, walking 15 batters, resulting in a 4.67 ERA. NiJaree Canady’s debut was less than ideal, giving up three home runs. Jessica Mullins has struggled while being up from the reserve pool. Alyssa Denham’s injury is a damper on her return from her retirement. The addition of Aminah Vega has been huge, essentially as an undrafted free agent. She’s played an awesome third base and has a 1.298 OPS.

AUSL Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Blaze @ Bandits | 6 P.M. ET | CBS Sports Network

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Talons @ Volts | 7 P.M. ET | ESPN2

Spark @ Cascade | 9 P.M. ET | ESPN2

Friday, June 19, 2026

Talons @ Volts | 7 P.M. ET

Spark @ Cascade | 9 P.M. ET | ESPN2

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Blaze @ Bandits | 12 P.M. ET | ESPN

Talons @ Volts | 8 P.M. ET

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Spark @ Cascade | 12:30 P.M. ET | ESPN

Blaze @ Bandits | 8 P.M. ET

Monday, June 22, 2026

Spark @ Talons | 8 P.M. ET | ESPN2