AUSL unveils six host cities, 2026 schedule

The six Athletes Unlimited Softball League teams officially have homes. AUSL announced on Tuesday the locations of all six organizations’ home games and the 2026 schedule.

Carolina Blaze

Smith Family Stadium at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina

With former Duke standouts Ana Gold and Jala Wright on the roster, the Blaze reflect the pride and passion of Carolina softball.

Chicago Bandits

The Stadium at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont

The return of the Bandits brand represents both a homecoming and a new chapter, blending deep regional roots with the future of professional softball.

Oklahoma City Spark

Tom Heath Field at Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City

Announced as the league’s first city and joining in late 2025, the Spark will deepen AUSL’s

central U.S. footprint while connecting with a passionate fan base. The return of hometown favorites Kinzie Hansen, Haley Lee and Sydney Romero further strengthens that bond.

Portland Cascade

Hillsboro Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon

The presence of Pacific Northwest standouts Sis Bates and Paige Sinicki further deepens the connection between the team and its fans.

Texas Volts

Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas

With Texas legends including GM Cat Osterman, Head Coach Ricci Woodard and recent Longhorn standout Mia Scott, the Volts are anchored in a region that lives and breathes the sport.

Utah Talons

Dumke Family Stadium at University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Led by hometown hero Hannah Flippen, the Talons are deeply connected to the community they represent.

“These host cities represent the next major chapter of the AUSL’s growth,” said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. “We are building on the momentum of an historic inaugural season by establishing franchises in markets with strong softball traditions, proven fan engagement, and the infrastructure to support a world-class professional experience. This is about creating lasting connections between our athletes, our teams, and the communities they represent, and setting up the sport of softball for long-term success at the professional level.”

The 2026 AUSL regular season will begin June 9 with an Opening Day featuring all 6 teams – the Utah Talons hosting the Chicago Bandits, the Carolina Blaze hosting the Portland Cascade and the Oklahoma City Spark hosting the Texas Volts. The full 2026 schedule can be found below. At www.theAUSL.com, fans can become Founding Season Ticket Members for any of the six teams beginning today at 12:00pm ET. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.

The AUSL playoff format will expand to include a play-in game between the second and third-ranked teams, with the top performing team earning a bye into the best-of-three AUSL Championship. The AUSL Championship and play-in game will take place at a neutral site, to be announced at a later date. Following the AUSL Championship, a select group of players will be chosen to compete in the AUSL All-Star Cup, a high-stakes showdown held in Rosemont to crown the ultimate individual softball champion utilizing the innovative Athletes Unlimited format.

2026 AUSL REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

(As of 1/13; All Games Subject to Change)

Date Visiting Team Home Team Location Tuesday, June 9 Chicago Bandits Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Tuesday, June 9 Portland Cascade Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Tuesday, June 9 Texas Volts OKC Spark Edmond, OK Wednesday, June 10 Chicago Bandits Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Wednesday, June 10 Portland Cascade Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Wednesday, June 10 Texas Volts OKC Spark Edmond, OK Thursday, June 11 Chicago Bandits Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Thursday, June 11 Portland Cascade Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Thursday, June 11 Texas Volts OKC Spark Edmond, OK Saturday, June 13 OKC Spark Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Saturday, June 13 Texas Volts Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Sunday, June 14 Portland Cascade Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Sunday, June 14 Chicago Bandits Utah Talons Rosemont, IL Monday, June 15 Texas Volts Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Monday, June 15 Portland Cascade Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Tuesday, June 16 OKC Spark Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Wednesday, June 17 Carolina Blaze Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Thursday, June 18 OKC Spark Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Thursday, June 18 Utah Talons Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Friday, June 19 OKC Spark Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Friday, June 19 Utah Talons Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Saturday, June 20 Carolina Blaze Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Saturday, June 20 Utah Talons Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Sunday, June 21 Carolina Blaze Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Sunday, June 21 Utah Talons Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Monday, June 22 OKC Spark Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Tuesday, June 23 Chicago Bandits Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Tuesday, June 23 OKC Spark Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Wednesday, June 24 Chicago Bandits Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Thursday, June 25 Utah Talons Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Friday, June 26 Utah Talons Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Friday, June 26 Portland Cascade Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Saturday, June 27 Chicago Bandits OKC Spark Edmond, OK Saturday, June 27 Utah Talons Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Saturday, June 27 Portland Cascade Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Sunday, June 28 Chicago Bandits OKC Spark Edmond, OK Sunday, June 28 Portland Cascade Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Monday, June 29 Carolina Blaze OKC Spark Edmond, OK Tuesday, June 30 Portland Cascade Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Tuesday, June 30 Texas Volts Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Wednesday, July 1 Carolina Blaze OKC Spark Edmond, OK Wednesday, July 1 Texas Volts Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Thursday, July 2 Portland Cascade Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Friday, July 3 Carolina Blaze Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Saturday, July 4 Texas Volts Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Saturday, July 4 Carolina Blaze Utah Talons Salt Lake City, UT Saturday, July 4 Portland Cascade OKC Spark Edmond, OK Sunday, July 5 Texas Volts Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Sunday, July 5 Portland Cascade OKC Spark Edmond, OK Monday, July 6 Texas Volts Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Tuesday, July 7 Carolina Blaze Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Wednesday, July 8 Carolina Blaze Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Thursday, July 9 Utah Talons OKC Spark Edmond, OK Friday, July 10 Chicago Bandits Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Saturday, July 11 Carolina Blaze Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Saturday, July 11 Chicago Bandits Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Saturday, July 11 Carolina Blaze Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Sunday, July 12 Utah Talons OKC Spark Edmond, OK Sunday, July 12 Chicago Bandits Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Sunday, July 12 Utah Talons OKC Spark Edmond, OK Monday, July 13 Carolina Blaze Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Tuesday, July 14 OKC Spark Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Wednesday, July 15 OKC Spark Texas Volts Round Rock, TX Wednesday, July 15 Chicago Bandits Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Wednesday, July 15 Utah Talons Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Thursday, July 16 Chicago Bandits Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Thursday, July 16 Utah Talons Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Friday, July 17 Texas Volts Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Saturday, July 18 OKC Spark Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Saturday, July 18 Texas Volts Portland Cascade Hillsboro, OR Saturday, July 18 Utah Talons Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Sunday, July 19 OKC Spark Carolina Blaze Durham, NC Sunday, July 19 Utah Talons Chicago Bandits Rosemont, IL Monday, July 20 OKC Spark Carolina Blaze Durham, NC

2026 AUSL Championship

Date Visiting Team Home Team Location Thursday, July 23 #3 Seed #2 Seed TBD Saturday, July 25 Winner of Play-In #1 Seed TBD Sunday, July 26 Winner of Play-In #1 Seed TBD Monday, July 27 Winner of Play-In #1 Seed TBD

2026 AUSL All-Star Cup

Date Location Saturday, August 8 Rosemont, IL Sunday, August 9 Rosemont, IL Monday, August 10 Rosemont, IL Friday, August 14 Rosemont, IL Saturday, August 15 Rosemont, IL Sunday, August 16 Rosemont, IL Friday, August 21 Rosemont, IL Saturday, August 22 Rosemont, IL Sunday, August 23 Rosemont, IL Friday, August 28 Rosemont, IL Saturday, August 29 Rosemont, IL Sunday, August 30 Rosemont, IL

