AUSL unveils six host cities, 2026 schedule
The six Athletes Unlimited Softball League teams officially have homes. AUSL announced on Tuesday the locations of all six organizations’ home games and the 2026 schedule.
Carolina Blaze
- Smith Family Stadium at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina
- With former Duke standouts Ana Gold and Jala Wright on the roster, the Blaze reflect the pride and passion of Carolina softball.
Chicago Bandits
- The Stadium at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont
- The return of the Bandits brand represents both a homecoming and a new chapter, blending deep regional roots with the future of professional softball.
Oklahoma City Spark
- Tom Heath Field at Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City
- Announced as the league’s first city and joining in late 2025, the Spark will deepen AUSL’s
central U.S. footprint while connecting with a passionate fan base. The return of hometown favorites Kinzie Hansen, Haley Lee and Sydney Romero further strengthens that bond.
Portland Cascade
- Hillsboro Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon
- The presence of Pacific Northwest standouts Sis Bates and Paige Sinicki further deepens the connection between the team and its fans.
Texas Volts
- Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas
- With Texas legends including GM Cat Osterman, Head Coach Ricci Woodard and recent Longhorn standout Mia Scott, the Volts are anchored in a region that lives and breathes the sport.
Utah Talons
- Dumke Family Stadium at University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Led by hometown hero Hannah Flippen, the Talons are deeply connected to the community they represent.
“These host cities represent the next major chapter of the AUSL’s growth,” said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. “We are building on the momentum of an historic inaugural season by establishing franchises in markets with strong softball traditions, proven fan engagement, and the infrastructure to support a world-class professional experience. This is about creating lasting connections between our athletes, our teams, and the communities they represent, and setting up the sport of softball for long-term success at the professional level.”
Top 10
- 1New
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Trending for offensive transfer
- 2Hot
Jordan Seaton
Contenders lining up
- 3Trending
Damon Wilson
SEC, ACC suitors lining up
- 4
Marcus Freeman
Video from incident leaks
- 5
Beau Pribula
Ex-Mizzou star chooses new home
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The 2026 AUSL regular season will begin June 9 with an Opening Day featuring all 6 teams – the Utah Talons hosting the Chicago Bandits, the Carolina Blaze hosting the Portland Cascade and the Oklahoma City Spark hosting the Texas Volts. The full 2026 schedule can be found below. At www.theAUSL.com, fans can become Founding Season Ticket Members for any of the six teams beginning today at 12:00pm ET. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.
The AUSL playoff format will expand to include a play-in game between the second and third-ranked teams, with the top performing team earning a bye into the best-of-three AUSL Championship. The AUSL Championship and play-in game will take place at a neutral site, to be announced at a later date. Following the AUSL Championship, a select group of players will be chosen to compete in the AUSL All-Star Cup, a high-stakes showdown held in Rosemont to crown the ultimate individual softball champion utilizing the innovative Athletes Unlimited format.
2026 AUSL REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
(As of 1/13; All Games Subject to Change)
|Date
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Location
|Tuesday, June 9
|Chicago Bandits
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Tuesday, June 9
|Portland Cascade
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Tuesday, June 9
|Texas Volts
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Wednesday, June 10
|Chicago Bandits
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Wednesday, June 10
|Portland Cascade
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Wednesday, June 10
|Texas Volts
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Thursday, June 11
|Chicago Bandits
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Thursday, June 11
|Portland Cascade
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Thursday, June 11
|Texas Volts
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Saturday, June 13
|OKC Spark
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Saturday, June 13
|Texas Volts
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Sunday, June 14
|Portland Cascade
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Sunday, June 14
|Chicago Bandits
|Utah Talons
|Rosemont, IL
|Monday, June 15
|Texas Volts
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Monday, June 15
|Portland Cascade
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Tuesday, June 16
|OKC Spark
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Wednesday, June 17
|Carolina Blaze
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Thursday, June 18
|OKC Spark
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Thursday, June 18
|Utah Talons
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Friday, June 19
|OKC Spark
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Friday, June 19
|Utah Talons
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Saturday, June 20
|Carolina Blaze
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Saturday, June 20
|Utah Talons
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Sunday, June 21
|Carolina Blaze
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Sunday, June 21
|Utah Talons
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Monday, June 22
|OKC Spark
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Tuesday, June 23
|Chicago Bandits
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Tuesday, June 23
|OKC Spark
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Wednesday, June 24
|Chicago Bandits
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Thursday, June 25
|Utah Talons
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Friday, June 26
|Utah Talons
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Friday, June 26
|Portland Cascade
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Saturday, June 27
|Chicago Bandits
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Saturday, June 27
|Utah Talons
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Saturday, June 27
|Portland Cascade
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Sunday, June 28
|Chicago Bandits
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Sunday, June 28
|Portland Cascade
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Monday, June 29
|Carolina Blaze
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Tuesday, June 30
|Portland Cascade
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Tuesday, June 30
|Texas Volts
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Wednesday, July 1
|Carolina Blaze
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Wednesday, July 1
|Texas Volts
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Thursday, July 2
|Portland Cascade
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Friday, July 3
|Carolina Blaze
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Saturday, July 4
|Texas Volts
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Saturday, July 4
|Carolina Blaze
|Utah Talons
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Saturday, July 4
|Portland Cascade
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Sunday, July 5
|Texas Volts
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Sunday, July 5
|Portland Cascade
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Monday, July 6
|Texas Volts
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Tuesday, July 7
|Carolina Blaze
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Wednesday, July 8
|Carolina Blaze
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Thursday, July 9
|Utah Talons
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Friday, July 10
|Chicago Bandits
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Saturday, July 11
|Carolina Blaze
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Saturday, July 11
|Chicago Bandits
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Saturday, July 11
|Carolina Blaze
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Sunday, July 12
|Utah Talons
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Sunday, July 12
|Chicago Bandits
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Sunday, July 12
|Utah Talons
|OKC Spark
|Edmond, OK
|Monday, July 13
|Carolina Blaze
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Tuesday, July 14
|OKC Spark
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Wednesday, July 15
|OKC Spark
|Texas Volts
|Round Rock, TX
|Wednesday, July 15
|Chicago Bandits
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Wednesday, July 15
|Utah Talons
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Thursday, July 16
|Chicago Bandits
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Thursday, July 16
|Utah Talons
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Friday, July 17
|Texas Volts
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Saturday, July 18
|OKC Spark
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas Volts
|Portland Cascade
|Hillsboro, OR
|Saturday, July 18
|Utah Talons
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Sunday, July 19
|OKC Spark
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
|Sunday, July 19
|Utah Talons
|Chicago Bandits
|Rosemont, IL
|Monday, July 20
|OKC Spark
|Carolina Blaze
|Durham, NC
2026 AUSL Championship
|Date
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Location
|Thursday, July 23
|#3 Seed
|#2 Seed
|TBD
|Saturday, July 25
|Winner of Play-In
|#1 Seed
|TBD
|Sunday, July 26
|Winner of Play-In
|#1 Seed
|TBD
|Monday, July 27
|Winner of Play-In
|#1 Seed
|TBD
2026 AUSL All-Star Cup
|Date
|Location
|Saturday, August 8
|Rosemont, IL
|Sunday, August 9
|Rosemont, IL
|Monday, August 10
|Rosemont, IL
|Friday, August 14
|Rosemont, IL
|Saturday, August 15
|Rosemont, IL
|Sunday, August 16
|Rosemont, IL
|Friday, August 21
|Rosemont, IL
|Saturday, August 22
|Rosemont, IL
|Sunday, August 23
|Rosemont, IL
|Friday, August 28
|Rosemont, IL
|Saturday, August 29
|Rosemont, IL
|Sunday, August 30
|Rosemont, IL
More from Softball America:
Top 100 Players List
2026 Freshman Watch List
2026 Team Preview Central