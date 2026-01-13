Skip to main content
AUSL unveils six host cities, 2026 schedule

The six Athletes Unlimited Softball League teams officially have homes. AUSL announced on Tuesday the locations of all six organizations’ home games and the 2026 schedule.

Carolina Blaze

  • Smith Family Stadium at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina
  • With former Duke standouts Ana Gold and Jala Wright on the roster, the Blaze reflect the pride and passion of Carolina softball. 

Chicago Bandits

  • The Stadium at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont 
  • The return of the Bandits brand represents both a homecoming and a new chapter, blending deep regional roots with the future of professional softball. 

Oklahoma City Spark

  • Tom Heath Field at Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City 
  • Announced as the league’s first city and joining in late 2025, the Spark will deepen AUSL’s
    central U.S. footprint while connecting with a passionate fan base. The return of hometown favorites Kinzie Hansen, Haley Lee and Sydney Romero further strengthens that bond. 

Portland Cascade

  • Hillsboro Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon
  • The presence of Pacific Northwest standouts Sis Bates and Paige Sinicki further deepens the connection between the team and its fans. 

Texas Volts

  • Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas
  • With Texas legends including GM Cat Osterman, Head Coach Ricci Woodard and recent Longhorn standout Mia Scott, the Volts are anchored in a region that lives and breathes the sport. 

Utah Talons

  • Dumke Family Stadium at University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah 
  •  Led by hometown hero Hannah Flippen, the Talons are deeply connected to the community they represent. 

“These host cities represent the next major chapter of the AUSL’s growth,” said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. “We are building on the momentum of an historic inaugural season by establishing franchises in markets with strong softball traditions, proven fan engagement, and the infrastructure to support a world-class professional experience. This is about creating lasting connections between our athletes, our teams, and the communities they represent, and setting up the sport of softball for long-term success at the professional level.” 

The 2026 AUSL regular season will begin June 9 with an Opening Day featuring all 6 teams – the Utah Talons hosting the Chicago Bandits, the Carolina Blaze hosting the Portland Cascade and the Oklahoma City Spark hosting the Texas Volts. The full 2026 schedule can be found below. At www.theAUSL.com, fans can become Founding Season Ticket Members for any of the six teams beginning today at 12:00pm ET. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date. 

The AUSL playoff format will expand to include a play-in game between the second and third-ranked teams, with the top performing team earning a bye into the best-of-three AUSL Championship. The AUSL Championship and play-in game will take place at a neutral site, to be announced at a later date. Following the AUSL Championship, a select group of players will be chosen to compete in the AUSL All-Star Cup, a high-stakes showdown held in Rosemont to crown the ultimate individual softball champion utilizing the innovative Athletes Unlimited format.

2026 AUSL REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE 

(As of 1/13; All Games Subject to Change)

DateVisiting TeamHome TeamLocation
Tuesday, June 9Chicago BanditsUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Tuesday, June 9Portland CascadeCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Tuesday, June 9Texas VoltsOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Wednesday, June 10Chicago BanditsUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Wednesday, June 10Portland CascadeCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Wednesday, June 10Texas VoltsOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Thursday, June 11Chicago BanditsUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Thursday, June 11Portland CascadeCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Thursday, June 11Texas VoltsOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Saturday, June 13OKC SparkChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Saturday, June 13Texas VoltsCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Sunday, June 14Portland CascadeUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Sunday, June 14Chicago BanditsUtah TalonsRosemont, IL
Monday, June 15Texas VoltsCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Monday, June 15Portland CascadeUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Tuesday, June 16OKC SparkChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Wednesday, June 17Carolina BlazeChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Thursday, June 18OKC SparkPortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Thursday, June 18Utah TalonsTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Friday, June 19OKC SparkPortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Friday, June 19Utah TalonsTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Saturday, June 20Carolina BlazeChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Saturday, June 20Utah TalonsTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Sunday, June 21Carolina BlazeChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Sunday, June 21Utah TalonsTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Monday, June 22OKC SparkUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Tuesday, June 23Chicago BanditsTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Tuesday, June 23OKC SparkUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Wednesday, June 24Chicago BanditsTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Thursday, June 25Utah TalonsCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Friday, June 26Utah TalonsCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Friday, June 26Portland CascadeTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Saturday, June 27Chicago BanditsOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Saturday, June 27Utah TalonsCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Saturday, June 27Portland CascadeTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Sunday, June 28Chicago BanditsOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Sunday, June 28Portland CascadeTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Monday, June 29Carolina BlazeOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Tuesday, June 30Portland CascadeChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Tuesday, June 30Texas VoltsUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Wednesday, July 1Carolina BlazeOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Wednesday, July 1Texas VoltsUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Thursday, July 2Portland CascadeChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Friday, July 3Carolina BlazeUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Saturday, July 4Texas VoltsChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Saturday, July 4Carolina BlazeUtah TalonsSalt Lake City, UT
Saturday, July 4Portland CascadeOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Sunday, July 5Texas VoltsChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Sunday, July 5Portland CascadeOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Monday, July 6Texas VoltsChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Tuesday, July 7Carolina BlazePortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Wednesday, July 8Carolina BlazePortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Thursday, July 9Utah TalonsOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Friday, July 10Chicago BanditsPortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Saturday, July 11Carolina BlazeTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Saturday, July 11Chicago BanditsPortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Saturday, July 11Carolina BlazeTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Sunday, July 12Utah TalonsOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Sunday, July 12Chicago BanditsPortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Sunday, July 12Utah TalonsOKC SparkEdmond, OK
Monday, July 13Carolina BlazeTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Tuesday, July 14OKC SparkTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Wednesday, July 15OKC SparkTexas VoltsRound Rock, TX
Wednesday, July 15Chicago BanditsCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Wednesday, July 15Utah TalonsPortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Thursday, July 16Chicago BanditsCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Thursday, July 16Utah TalonsPortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Friday, July 17Texas VoltsPortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Saturday, July 18OKC SparkCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Saturday, July 18Texas VoltsPortland CascadeHillsboro, OR
Saturday, July 18Utah TalonsChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Sunday, July 19OKC SparkCarolina BlazeDurham, NC
Sunday, July 19Utah TalonsChicago BanditsRosemont, IL
Monday, July 20OKC SparkCarolina BlazeDurham, NC

2026 AUSL Championship

DateVisiting TeamHome TeamLocation
Thursday, July 23#3 Seed#2 SeedTBD
Saturday, July 25Winner of Play-In#1 SeedTBD
Sunday, July 26Winner of Play-In#1 SeedTBD
Monday, July 27Winner of Play-In#1 SeedTBD

2026 AUSL All-Star Cup

DateLocation
Saturday, August 8Rosemont, IL
Sunday, August 9Rosemont, IL
Monday, August 10Rosemont, IL
Friday, August 14Rosemont, IL
Saturday, August 15Rosemont, IL
Sunday, August 16Rosemont, IL
Friday, August 21Rosemont, IL
Saturday, August 22Rosemont, IL
Sunday, August 23Rosemont, IL
Friday, August 28Rosemont, IL
Saturday, August 29Rosemont, IL
Sunday, August 30Rosemont, IL

