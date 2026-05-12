Austin Peay's Brie Howard enters transfer portal

A big-time Mid-Major bat has hit the transfer portal. Austin Peay’s Brie Howard has entered the transfer portal after three seasons Governors. Howard had solid offensive success in her first two seasons, but saw a true rise to stardom this past season. As a 2025 First Team All-ASUN member, Howard batted .362 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs, finishing second in both categories in the ASUN.

Howard enters as a graduate transfer. The portal officially opens on June 8th for undergraduate players, but student athletes can enter as graduate students or if their head coach has departed the program.