Belmont's Maya Johnson earns AUSL Golden Ticket

Maya Johnson, the NCAA active leader in strikeouts, is going pro. Johnson was the ninth college senior to be given an AUSL Golden Ticket.

Johnson had two solid seasons before bursting onto the national scene in 2025, becoming an All-American and leading Belmont to its first-ever NCAA Tournament. The lefty currently leads the NCAA in ERA and strikeouts. Johnson has proven herself against Power Four competition, beating Georgia and Mississippi State this season.

Read more about Maya Johnson’s journey through her lupus diagnosis

2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients

Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens

Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady

Arizona’s Sydney Stewart

Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown

Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy

Texas’ Reese Atwood

Texas’ Leighann Goode

Belmont’s Maya Johnson

See where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.