Belmont's Maya Johnson earns AUSL Golden Ticket
Maya Johnson, the NCAA active leader in strikeouts, is going pro. Johnson was the ninth college senior to be given an AUSL Golden Ticket.
Johnson had two solid seasons before bursting onto the national scene in 2025, becoming an All-American and leading Belmont to its first-ever NCAA Tournament. The lefty currently leads the NCAA in ERA and strikeouts. Johnson has proven herself against Power Four competition, beating Georgia and Mississippi State this season.
Read more about Maya Johnson’s journey through her lupus diagnosis
2026 AUSL Golden Ticket Recipients
- Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens
- Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady
- Arizona’s Sydney Stewart
- Arizona State’s Kenzie Brown
- Arkansas’ Dakota Kennedy
- Texas’ Reese Atwood
- Texas’ Leighann Goode
- Belmont’s Maya Johnson
See where all the AUSL Golden Ticket recipients are on May 4 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the AUSL College Draft show.