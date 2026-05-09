Brown blanks Texas Tech, ASU captures Big 12 Tournament Title

On the sport’s biggest conference stage, Arizona State combined timely power with a commanding pitching performance to capture the Big 12 Tournament Championship, blanking Texas Tech 4–0 in a tightly contested title game.

From the opening pitch, the contest felt like a postseason chess match, with both teams trading zeros early. Texas Tech showed patience at the plate in the first two innings, working counts and searching for traffic on the bases. However, each early opportunity was quickly erased by Arizona State’s defense, setting the tone for what would become a tightly contested battle. Then, seemingly in a blink, the championship swung decisively in the third.

After holding Texas Tech scoreless through the top of the inning, Arizona State broke through in the bottom half with a sudden offensive surge. Tanya Windle opened the scoring with a solo home run off NiJaree Canady, igniting the Sun Devils’ dugout and seizing momentum.

Moments later, after a pitching change to Kaitlyn Terry, Emily Schepp and Katie Chester followed with back‑to‑back long balls of their own, quickly turning a scoreless affair into a 4–0 advantage that proved insurmountable.

Although the Red Raiders regrouped defensively after the surge, the damage was done. From there, Arizona State ace Kenzie Brown took command, delivering a championship‑caliber performance in the circle. Mixing velocity and movement with pinpoint location, Brown worked efficiently through seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine. Time and again, she navigated trouble with poise, stranding runners and preventing Texas Tech from finding any sustained rhythm.

Still, the Red Raiders refused to go quietly. Midway through the game, Texas Tech generated its best scoring chances. Taylor Pannell and Logan Halleman provided brief sparks, collecting the team’s lone hits, while Jasmyn Burns and Jackie Lis drew walks that hinted at a potential breakthrough. Nevertheless, Brown repeatedly answered the challenge, turning away threats with strikeouts and soft contact to keep the shutout intact.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech’s pitching staff battled valiantly under pressure. Canady delivered a gutsy performance, working 6.1 innings and striking out nine while limiting Arizona State after the fateful third inning. However, despite the pitching resilience, runs were at a premium.

As the innings ticked away, Arizona State continued to lean on crisp defense and sound fundamentals. Defensive stops in the middle innings stifled Texas Tech rallies, while smart baserunning and situational awareness kept pressure applied throughout the contest.

By the time the seventh inning arrived, the championship picture had come fully into focus. Brown returned to the circle and calmly retired the final outs, sealing Arizona State’s championship run and punctuating a tournament defined by balance and execution.

In the end, the Big 12 Tournament title came down to a decisive sequence: three swings in one inning and seven innings of unflinching composure in the circle. For Arizona State, it was a statement victory on a championship stage. And for Brown, the Big 12 Tournament Most Valuable Player allowed just one run in 14 innings. For Texas Tech, it was a reminder that the postseason margins are razor-thin and that bigger opportunities still lie ahead.

in dominating fashion for the 'Ship 🏆🥎 pic.twitter.com/baMg7K5g0z — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 9, 2026

Looking ahead, Arizona State might be a sweep at the hands of Utah earlier in the season, away from a potential host. Be that as it may, the Sun Devils will be a high two seed in the NCAA Tournament ahead. For the Red Raiders, this loss likely knocks them out of contention for a top-eight seed on Sunday. This is the fourth time that Texas Tech has been shut out this season, and how the committee views that will be interesting. It seems likely that a double-digit seed could be in play.