Clemson adds transfer Mackenzie Mathis to bullpen

Mackenzie Mathis is staying in South Carolina. Mathis announced her commitment to Clemson on Friday.

TYJ!! Ready for this next chapter. See you soon tiger town. 🤗🧡🐅 pic.twitter.com/oVAyvNooMx — Mackenzie Mathis (@Mack_Mathis1) June 12, 2026

Mathis, the CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, clearly made an impression on Clemson. After leading Charleston to the NCAA Tournament, Mathis pitched well in the Athens Regional against both Georgia and Clemson. Mathis threw 130-plus innings in both seasons with Charleston, holding a 3.05 ERA with a 261-74 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Mathis likely plugs in as Clemson’s second arm behind Sierra Maness, allowing the Tigers to also develop their younger arms, Keira Crosby and Lexie Hames.