College Softball Daily Report: 2/28/26

Big scores continued to steal the show at the top of the rankings, and Alabama kept showing why it is one of the best teams in the country. Elsewhere, Clemson continued their up and down week with an upset win over Mississippi State.

Notable Top 25 Results

No. 2 Texas Tech, 18, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0 (F/5) LF Desirae Spearman (T. Tech) 3-4, 2 HR, 1 2B, 7 RBI P Nijaree Canady (T. Tech) 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 13 K

No. 9 Florida State 2, Rutgers 0 3B Jaysoni Beachum (FSU) 2-2, HR, 2 RBI P Jazzy Francik (FSU) 6.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3K



HOW ABOUT THAT JAYSONI BEACHUM‼️



NOLES WALK IT OFF



#Team43 pic.twitter.com/HDXjR0X88P — Florida State Softball 🥎 (@FSU_Softball) February 28, 2026

No. 10 UCLA 13, BYU 8 3B Bri Alejandre (UCLA) 2-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI

No. 11 Virginia Tech 8, Troy 0 (F/5)

No. 22 Duke 6, Northwestern 1

No. 24 Penn State 10, App State 5

No. 21 South Carolina 3, UAB 2

No. 20 Stanford 10, Louisville 8

No. 25 North Carolina 5, Boston College 4

It doesn't gotta be pretty. It just has to win the game. pic.twitter.com/LY9O4E3Lfu — Carolina Softball (@UNCSoftball) February 28, 2026

No. 12 Georgia 9, South Alabama 0

No. 11 Virginia Tech 6 vs. Auburn 2

No. 1 Tennessee 3, No. 24 Penn State 1 P Karlyn Pickens (Tenn) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K CF Sophia Knight (Tenn) 3-3

Clemson 3, No. 16 Mississippi State 0 P Sierra Maness (Clem) 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 K



TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN!!



Clemson takes down No. 12 Mississippi State! pic.twitter.com/8eoVzMYo3N — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) February 28, 2026

Marist 2, No. 21 South Carolina 1 P Ava Metzger (Marist) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 8 K

No. 8 Nebraska 4, No. 13 Oklahoma State 3

No. 5 Arkansas 4, Omaha 2 UTL Kailey Wyckoff (Ark) 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI

No. 17 LSU 5, Iowa 3

No. 22 Duke 6, Ohio State 3

No. 5 Arkansas 9, Charlotte 0 (F/5)

No. 2 Texas Tech 9 Detroit Mercy 0 (F/5)

WHAT A DUO!!!



For the first time in program history we have back-to-back no-hitters pic.twitter.com/KWrYcUKvIW — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) March 1, 2026

Other Notable College Softball Scores

Northwestern State 5, Missouri State 3 Northwestern State gets the win despite not registering a hit in the game



Michigan State 7, Murray State 4

Northwestern 6, Boston University 3

Marshall 8, Liberty 0

Omaha 12, Boise State 6

Purdue 10, Southern Illinois 0

Nevada 6, Santa Clara 3

Texas State 4, SE Louisiana 1

Houston 7, Incarnate Word 6

Saint Mary’s 5, Louisiana 2

Boston University 10, Ohio State 5

UConn 7, Liberty 1

Florida Atlantic 7, Coastal Carolina 1

Kentucky 6, Michigan State 1

Long Beach State 7, Minnesota 0 3B Nina Sepulveda (LBSU) 2-4, 3 RBI

UC Santa Barbara 7, Iowa State 5

Northern Iowa 9, Louisiana Tech 2

Kansas 15, Charlotte 4 C Ella Boyer (KU) 2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI

Arizona State 10, California Baptist 5 Loss snaps 14-game winning streak for Cal Baptist



What to Watch on Sunday