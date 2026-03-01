College Softball Daily Report: 2/28/26
Big scores continued to steal the show at the top of the rankings, and Alabama kept showing why it is one of the best teams in the country. Elsewhere, Clemson continued their up and down week with an upset win over Mississippi State.
Notable Top 25 Results
- No. 2 Texas Tech, 18, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0 (F/5)
- LF Desirae Spearman (T. Tech) 3-4, 2 HR, 1 2B, 7 RBI
- P Nijaree Canady (T. Tech) 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 13 K
- No. 9 Florida State 2, Rutgers 0
- 3B Jaysoni Beachum (FSU) 2-2, HR, 2 RBI
- P Jazzy Francik (FSU) 6.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3K
- No. 10 UCLA 13, BYU 8
- 3B Bri Alejandre (UCLA) 2-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI
- No. 11 Virginia Tech 8, Troy 0 (F/5)
- No. 22 Duke 6, Northwestern 1
- No. 24 Penn State 10, App State 5
- No. 21 South Carolina 3, UAB 2
- No. 20 Stanford 10, Louisville 8
- No. 25 North Carolina 5, Boston College 4
- No. 12 Georgia 9, South Alabama 0
- No. 11 Virginia Tech 6 vs. Auburn 2
- No. 1 Tennessee 3, No. 24 Penn State 1
- P Karlyn Pickens (Tenn) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 9 K
- CF Sophia Knight (Tenn) 3-3
- Clemson 3, No. 16 Mississippi State 0
- P Sierra Maness (Clem) 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 K
- Marist 2, No. 21 South Carolina 1
- P Ava Metzger (Marist) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 8 K
- No. 8 Nebraska 4, No. 13 Oklahoma State 3
- No. 5 Arkansas 4, Omaha 2
- UTL Kailey Wyckoff (Ark) 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- No. 17 LSU 5, Iowa 3
- No. 22 Duke 6, Ohio State 3
- No. 5 Arkansas 9, Charlotte 0 (F/5)
- No. 2 Texas Tech 9 Detroit Mercy 0 (F/5)
Other Notable College Softball Scores
- Northwestern State 5, Missouri State 3
- Northwestern State gets the win despite not registering a hit in the game
- Michigan State 7, Murray State 4
- Northwestern 6, Boston University 3
- Marshall 8, Liberty 0
- Omaha 12, Boise State 6
- Purdue 10, Southern Illinois 0
- Nevada 6, Santa Clara 3
- Texas State 4, SE Louisiana 1
- Houston 7, Incarnate Word 6
- Saint Mary’s 5, Louisiana 2
- Boston University 10, Ohio State 5
- UConn 7, Liberty 1
- Florida Atlantic 7, Coastal Carolina 1
- Kentucky 6, Michigan State 1
- Long Beach State 7, Minnesota 0
- 3B Nina Sepulveda (LBSU) 2-4, 3 RBI
- UC Santa Barbara 7, Iowa State 5
- Northern Iowa 9, Louisiana Tech 2
- Kansas 15, Charlotte 4
- C Ella Boyer (KU) 2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI
- Arizona State 10, California Baptist 5
- Loss snaps 14-game winning streak for Cal Baptist
What to Watch on Sunday
- Charlotte vs. Boise St. | 11:00 AM ET
- Boston College vs. No. 25 North Carolina | 12:00 PM ET
- FAU vs. Coastal Carolina | 12:30 PM ET
- Ohio St. vs. No. 22 Duke | 12:30 PM ET
- Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech | 1:00 PM ET
- Kansas vs. No. 5 Arkansas | 1:30 PM ET
- Iowa St. vs. UC Santa Barbara | 1:30 PM ET
- Wichita St. vs. Missouri | 1:30 PM ET
- Southeastern La. vs. No. 7 Oklahoma | 1:30 PM ET
- Long Beach St. vs. No. 19 Arizona | 1:30 PM ET
- McNeese vs. Baylor | 2:00 PM ET
- ULM vs. Ole Miss | 2:15 PM ET
- North Texas vs. No. 2 Texas Tech | 2:30 PM ET
- Louisiana vs. No. 18 Texas A&M | 2:30 PM ET
- Nevada vs. Sacramento St. | 3:00 PM ET
- Michigan vs. No. 15 Virginia | 3:30 PM ET
- No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma St. | 3:30 PM ET
- UIW vs. No. 3 Texas | 4:00 PM ET
- LMU vs. Cal St. Fullerton | 5:00 PM ET
- No. 20 Stanford vs. Louisville | 6:00 PM ET