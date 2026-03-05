College Softball Outfield Rankings: March 2026
Who are the best outfielders in college softball thus far in 2026? We look at the surface-level stats, advanced metrics, strength of schedule, eye-test, and a bit of what an athlete has done in the past to rank them after the first month of the season.
There aren’t many surprises at the top with superstars Megan Grant, Taylor Shumaker, and Ella Parker leading the way at the top of the outfield rankings. There are plenty of breakout stars, including Alyssa Willer, Kiarra Sells, and plenty more.
High Level Throwing presents Softball America’s Position Power Rankings
Top 30 Outfielders in College Softball
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Key Stats as of March 1
|1
|Megan Grant
|UCLA
|.533 BA, 3 2B, 16 HR, 38 RBI, 30 BB, 2.393 OPS
|2
|Taylor Shumaker
|Florida
|.500 BA, 11 2B, 10 HR, 37 RBI, 18 BB
|3
|Ella Parker
|Oklahoma
|.500 BA, 4 2B, 7 HR, 25 RBI
|4
|Mihyia Davis
|Texas Tech
|.506 BA, 8 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 23 RBI, 22 SB
|5
|Kasidi Pickering
|Oklahoma
|.491 BA, 8 2B, 8 HR, 27 RBI
|6
|Kayden Henry
|Texas
|.418 BA, 9 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 34 R, 14 SB
|7
|Lauren Putz
|Michigan
|.463 BA, 7 2B, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 15 BB
|8
|Sophia Knight
|Tennessee
|.550 BA, 6 2B, 25 R, 11 SB
|9
|Alyssa Willer
|Georgia Tech
|.455 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 8 SB
|10
|Jenissa Conway
|Michigan
|.439 BA, 7 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 20 RBI
|11
|Kiarra Sells
|Mississippi State
|.474 BA, 6 2B, 7 HR, 18 RBI, 7 SB
|12
|Moriah Polar
|Purdue
|.569 BA, 5 2B, 2 3B, HR, 15 RBI, 10 SB
|13
|McKaela Walker
|Auburn
|.400 BA, 3 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 15 BB
|14
|Abby Dayton
|Oklahoma
|.545 BA, 7 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 21 RBI
|15
|Kai Minor
|Oklahoma
|.545 BA, 4 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 17 RBI
|16
|Tanya Windle
|Arizona State
|.449 BA, 3 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 7 SB
|17
|Kylie Shaw
|Auburn
|.460 BA, 3 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 28 R, 24 BB, .622 OB%
|18
|Peyton Plotts
|Kentucky
|.338 BA, 4 2B, 3B, 9 HR, 20 RBI
|19
|Kailey Wyckoff
|Arkansas
|.490 BA, 6 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 17 RBI
|20
|Sanaa Thompson
|North Carolina
|.508 BA, 2 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 30 R
|21
|Elon Butler
|Oregon
|.448 BA, 9 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 20 RBI
|22
|Ana Roman
|Alabama
|.370 BA, 3B, 7 HR, 23 RBI
|23
|D’Auna Jennings
|Duke
|.466 BA, 5 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 25 R
|24
|Reagan Johnson
|Arkansas
|.421 BA, 3 2B, 8 RBI, 25 R, 10 SB
|25
|Regan Shockey
|Arizona
|.439 BA, 2B, 4 RBI, 33 R
|26
|Rylee Slimp
|UCLA
|.446 BA, 6 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 15 RBI
|27
|Desirae Spearman
|Texas Tech
|.415 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBI
|28
|Nora Abromavage
|Virginia Tech
|.396 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, 21 RBI
|29
|Tori Ensley
|South Carolina
|.364 BA, 5 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 8 SB
|30
|Audrey Vandagriff
|Alabama
|.345 BA, 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 8 SB
Pitcher Rankings
Catcher Rankings
First Base Rankings
Second Base Rankings
Shortstop Rankings
Third Base Rankings
Utility Rankings