College Softball Outfield Rankings: March 2026

by: Brady Vernon2 hours ago

Who are the best outfielders in college softball thus far in 2026? We look at the surface-level stats, advanced metrics, strength of schedule, eye-test, and a bit of what an athlete has done in the past to rank them after the first month of the season.

There aren’t many surprises at the top with superstars Megan Grant, Taylor Shumaker, and Ella Parker leading the way at the top of the outfield rankings. There are plenty of breakout stars, including Alyssa Willer, Kiarra Sells, and plenty more.

High Level Throwing presents Softball America’s Position Power Rankings

Top 30 Outfielders in College Softball

RankNameSchoolKey Stats as of March 1
1Megan GrantUCLA.533 BA, 3 2B, 16 HR, 38 RBI, 30 BB, 2.393 OPS
2Taylor ShumakerFlorida.500 BA, 11 2B, 10 HR, 37 RBI, 18 BB
3Ella ParkerOklahoma.500 BA, 4 2B, 7 HR, 25 RBI
4Mihyia DavisTexas Tech.506 BA, 8 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 23 RBI, 22 SB
5Kasidi PickeringOklahoma.491 BA, 8 2B, 8 HR, 27 RBI
6Kayden HenryTexas.418 BA, 9 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 34 R, 14 SB
7Lauren PutzMichigan.463 BA, 7 2B, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 15 BB
8Sophia KnightTennessee.550 BA, 6 2B, 25 R, 11 SB
9Alyssa WillerGeorgia Tech.455 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 8 SB
10Jenissa ConwayMichigan.439 BA, 7 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 20 RBI
11Kiarra SellsMississippi State.474 BA, 6 2B, 7 HR, 18 RBI, 7 SB
12Moriah PolarPurdue.569 BA, 5 2B, 2 3B, HR, 15 RBI, 10 SB
13McKaela WalkerAuburn.400 BA, 3 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 15 BB
14Abby DaytonOklahoma.545 BA, 7 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 21 RBI
15Kai MinorOklahoma.545 BA, 4 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 17 RBI
16Tanya WindleArizona State.449 BA, 3 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 7 SB
17Kylie ShawAuburn.460 BA, 3 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 28 R, 24 BB, .622 OB%
18Peyton PlottsKentucky.338 BA, 4 2B, 3B, 9 HR, 20 RBI
19Kailey WyckoffArkansas.490 BA, 6 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 17 RBI
20Sanaa ThompsonNorth Carolina.508 BA, 2 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 30 R
21Elon ButlerOregon.448 BA, 9 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 20 RBI
22Ana RomanAlabama.370 BA, 3B, 7 HR, 23 RBI
23D’Auna JenningsDuke.466 BA, 5 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 25 R
24Reagan JohnsonArkansas.421 BA, 3 2B, 8 RBI, 25 R, 10 SB
25Regan ShockeyArizona.439 BA, 2B, 4 RBI, 33 R
26Rylee SlimpUCLA.446 BA, 6 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 15 RBI
27Desirae SpearmanTexas Tech.415 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBI
28Nora AbromavageVirginia Tech.396 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, 21 RBI
29Tori EnsleySouth Carolina.364 BA, 5 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 8 SB
30Audrey VandagriffAlabama.345 BA, 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 8 SB

Pitcher Rankings
Catcher Rankings
First Base Rankings
Second Base Rankings
Shortstop Rankings
Third Base Rankings
Utility Rankings

