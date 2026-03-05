College Softball Outfield Rankings: March 2026

Who are the best outfielders in college softball thus far in 2026? We look at the surface-level stats, advanced metrics, strength of schedule, eye-test, and a bit of what an athlete has done in the past to rank them after the first month of the season.

There aren’t many surprises at the top with superstars Megan Grant, Taylor Shumaker, and Ella Parker leading the way at the top of the outfield rankings. There are plenty of breakout stars, including Alyssa Willer, Kiarra Sells, and plenty more.

High Level Throwing presents Softball America’s Position Power Rankings

Top 30 Outfielders in College Softball

Rank Name School Key Stats as of March 1 1 Megan Grant UCLA .533 BA, 3 2B, 16 HR, 38 RBI, 30 BB, 2.393 OPS 2 Taylor Shumaker Florida .500 BA, 11 2B, 10 HR, 37 RBI, 18 BB 3 Ella Parker Oklahoma .500 BA, 4 2B, 7 HR, 25 RBI 4 Mihyia Davis Texas Tech .506 BA, 8 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 23 RBI, 22 SB 5 Kasidi Pickering Oklahoma .491 BA, 8 2B, 8 HR, 27 RBI 6 Kayden Henry Texas .418 BA, 9 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 34 R, 14 SB 7 Lauren Putz Michigan .463 BA, 7 2B, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 15 BB 8 Sophia Knight Tennessee .550 BA, 6 2B, 25 R, 11 SB 9 Alyssa Willer Georgia Tech .455 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 8 SB 10 Jenissa Conway Michigan .439 BA, 7 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 20 RBI 11 Kiarra Sells Mississippi State .474 BA, 6 2B, 7 HR, 18 RBI, 7 SB 12 Moriah Polar Purdue .569 BA, 5 2B, 2 3B, HR, 15 RBI, 10 SB 13 McKaela Walker Auburn .400 BA, 3 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 15 BB 14 Abby Dayton Oklahoma .545 BA, 7 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 21 RBI 15 Kai Minor Oklahoma .545 BA, 4 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 17 RBI 16 Tanya Windle Arizona State .449 BA, 3 2B, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 7 SB 17 Kylie Shaw Auburn .460 BA, 3 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 28 R, 24 BB, .622 OB% 18 Peyton Plotts Kentucky .338 BA, 4 2B, 3B, 9 HR, 20 RBI 19 Kailey Wyckoff Arkansas .490 BA, 6 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 17 RBI 20 Sanaa Thompson North Carolina .508 BA, 2 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 30 R 21 Elon Butler Oregon .448 BA, 9 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 20 RBI 22 Ana Roman Alabama .370 BA, 3B, 7 HR, 23 RBI 23 D’Auna Jennings Duke .466 BA, 5 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 25 R 24 Reagan Johnson Arkansas .421 BA, 3 2B, 8 RBI, 25 R, 10 SB 25 Regan Shockey Arizona .439 BA, 2B, 4 RBI, 33 R 26 Rylee Slimp UCLA .446 BA, 6 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 15 RBI 27 Desirae Spearman Texas Tech .415 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBI 28 Nora Abromavage Virginia Tech .396 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, 21 RBI 29 Tori Ensley South Carolina .364 BA, 5 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 8 SB 30 Audrey Vandagriff Alabama .345 BA, 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 8 SB

