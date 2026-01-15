College Softball Second Base Rankings: Preseason 2026
Who are the best players at second base in college softball heading into 2026? We dive into the numbers for Softball America’s first position rankings.
With the help of our friends at 64Analytics, we’ve used advanced metrics, including wRC (Weighted Runs Created: An estimate of the number of runs a player contributes to their team), to help us determine where to rank each player. We also incorporate the eye test and strength of schedule into our rankings.
Top 10 Players at Second Base in College Softball
|Rank
|Player
|School
|wRC
|1
|Mia Williams
|Texas Tech
|93.77
|2
|Aminah Vega
|Duke
|96.6
|3
|Taryn Kern
|Stanford
|105.07
|4
|Karley Shelton
|South Carolina
|88.49
|5
|Savannah Groshong-Kirk
|GCU
|93.4
|6
|Sereniti Trice
|Arizona
|67.95
|7
|Brooke Deppiesse
|Boston
|95.43
|8
|Haley Ahr
|Marist
|96.71
|9
|Jena Young
|Alabama
|81.32
|10
|Morgan Brown
|ULM
|92.73
Top 100 Player Rankings
Pitcher Rankings
Catcher Rankings
First Base Rankings
Third Base Rankings