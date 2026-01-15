Skip to main content
College Softball Second Base Rankings: Preseason 2026

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PMby: Brady Vernon57 minutes agoBradyVernon

Who are the best players at second base in college softball heading into 2026? We dive into the numbers for Softball America’s first position rankings.

With the help of our friends at 64Analytics, we’ve used advanced metrics, including wRC (Weighted Runs Created: An estimate of the number of runs a player contributes to their team), to help us determine where to rank each player. We also incorporate the eye test and strength of schedule into our rankings.

Top 10 Players at Second Base in College Softball

RankPlayerSchoolwRC
1Mia WilliamsTexas Tech93.77
2Aminah VegaDuke96.6
3Taryn KernStanford105.07
4Karley SheltonSouth Carolina88.49
5Savannah Groshong-KirkGCU93.4
6Sereniti TriceArizona67.95
7Brooke DeppiesseBoston95.43
8Haley AhrMarist96.71
9Jena YoungAlabama81.32
10Morgan BrownULM92.73

Top 100 Player Rankings
Pitcher Rankings
Catcher Rankings
First Base Rankings
Third Base Rankings

