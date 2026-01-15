College Softball Second Base Rankings: Preseason 2026

Who are the best players at second base in college softball heading into 2026? We dive into the numbers for Softball America’s first position rankings.

With the help of our friends at 64Analytics, we’ve used advanced metrics, including wRC (Weighted Runs Created: An estimate of the number of runs a player contributes to their team), to help us determine where to rank each player. We also incorporate the eye test and strength of schedule into our rankings.

Top 10 Players at Second Base in College Softball

Rank Player School wRC 1 Mia Williams Texas Tech 93.77 2 Aminah Vega Duke 96.6 3 Taryn Kern Stanford 105.07 4 Karley Shelton South Carolina 88.49 5 Savannah Groshong-Kirk GCU 93.4 6 Sereniti Trice Arizona 67.95 7 Brooke Deppiesse Boston 95.43 8 Haley Ahr Marist 96.71 9 Jena Young Alabama 81.32 10 Morgan Brown ULM 92.73

