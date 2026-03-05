College Softball Utility Rankings: March 2026
Who are the best utility players in college softball thus far in 2026? We look at the surface-level stats, advanced metrics, strength of schedule, eye-test, and a bit of what an athlete has done in the past to rank them after the first month of the season.
Sarah Gordon has been off to a hot start this season, spending time in the outfield and behind the plate for Georgia. Alexis Pupillo has been part of Alabama’s power surge. Taryn Kern and Tyrina Jones have moved around while being key offensive components in the ACC.
High Level Throwing presents Softball America’s Position Power Rankings
Top 15 Utility Players in College Softball
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Key Stats as of March 1
|1
|Sarah Gordon
|Georgia
|.559 BA, 11 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 23 RBI
|2
|Mya Perez
|Texas A&M
|.460 BA, 6 2B, 8 HR, 26 RBI
|3
|Alexis Pupillo
|Alabama
|.439 BA, 4 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI
|4
|Taryn Kern
|Stanford
|.412 BA, 7 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 19 RBI, .522 OB%
|5
|Tyrina Jones
|Duke
|.429 BA, 5 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 29 RBI
|6
|Kendall Yarnell
|UCF
|.469 BA, 5 2B, 3 3B, 6 HR, 23 RBI
|7
|Layla Lamar
|Duke
|.455 BA, 4 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 19 RBI
|8
|Izzy Mertes
|UCF
|.349 BA, 8 2B, 6 HR, 29 RBI
|9
|Brooke Klosowicz
|Penn State
|.354 BA, 3 2B, 7 HR, 17 RBI
|10
|Lagi Quiroga
|Texas Tech
|.419 BA, 3 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI
|11
|Madi George
|Ole Miss
|.450 BA, 2 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 13 BB
|12
|Brinli Bain
|Arkansas
|.532 BA, 9 2B, HR, 17 RBI, 14 BB
|13
|Tyler Ellison
|Georgia
|.453 BA, 2 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBI, 17 BB
|14
|Maddie Hartley
|Houston
|.423 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, 21 RBI, .552 OB%
|15
|Alyssa Parker
|Oklahoma
|.429 BA, 2 2B, 8 HR, 20 RBI
