College Softball Utility Rankings: March 2026

Who are the best utility players in college softball thus far in 2026? We look at the surface-level stats, advanced metrics, strength of schedule, eye-test, and a bit of what an athlete has done in the past to rank them after the first month of the season.

Sarah Gordon has been off to a hot start this season, spending time in the outfield and behind the plate for Georgia. Alexis Pupillo has been part of Alabama’s power surge. Taryn Kern and Tyrina Jones have moved around while being key offensive components in the ACC.

High Level Throwing presents Softball America’s Position Power Rankings

Top 15 Utility Players in College Softball

Rank Name School Key Stats as of March 1 1 Sarah Gordon Georgia .559 BA, 11 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 23 RBI 2 Mya Perez Texas A&M .460 BA, 6 2B, 8 HR, 26 RBI 3 Alexis Pupillo Alabama .439 BA, 4 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI 4 Taryn Kern Stanford .412 BA, 7 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 19 RBI, .522 OB% 5 Tyrina Jones Duke .429 BA, 5 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 29 RBI 6 Kendall Yarnell UCF .469 BA, 5 2B, 3 3B, 6 HR, 23 RBI 7 Layla Lamar Duke .455 BA, 4 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 19 RBI 8 Izzy Mertes UCF .349 BA, 8 2B, 6 HR, 29 RBI 9 Brooke Klosowicz Penn State .354 BA, 3 2B, 7 HR, 17 RBI 10 Lagi Quiroga Texas Tech .419 BA, 3 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI 11 Madi George Ole Miss .450 BA, 2 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 13 BB 12 Brinli Bain Arkansas .532 BA, 9 2B, HR, 17 RBI, 14 BB 13 Tyler Ellison Georgia .453 BA, 2 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBI, 17 BB 14 Maddie Hartley Houston .423 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, 21 RBI, .552 OB% 15 Alyssa Parker Oklahoma .429 BA, 2 2B, 8 HR, 20 RBI

