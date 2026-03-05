Skip to main content
College Softball Utility Rankings: March 2026

Screenshot 2024-07-31 at 7.46.34 PMby: Brady Vernon41 minutes agoBradyVernon

Who are the best utility players in college softball thus far in 2026? We look at the surface-level stats, advanced metrics, strength of schedule, eye-test, and a bit of what an athlete has done in the past to rank them after the first month of the season.

Sarah Gordon has been off to a hot start this season, spending time in the outfield and behind the plate for Georgia. Alexis Pupillo has been part of Alabama’s power surge. Taryn Kern and Tyrina Jones have moved around while being key offensive components in the ACC.

Top 15 Utility Players in College Softball

RankNameSchoolKey Stats as of March 1
1Sarah GordonGeorgia.559 BA, 11 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 23 RBI
2Mya PerezTexas A&M.460 BA, 6 2B, 8 HR, 26 RBI
3Alexis PupilloAlabama.439 BA, 4 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI
4Taryn KernStanford.412 BA, 7 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 19 RBI, .522 OB%
5Tyrina JonesDuke.429 BA, 5 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 29 RBI
6Kendall YarnellUCF.469 BA, 5 2B, 3 3B, 6 HR, 23 RBI
7Layla LamarDuke.455 BA, 4 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 19 RBI
8Izzy MertesUCF.349 BA, 8 2B, 6 HR, 29 RBI
9Brooke KlosowiczPenn State.354 BA, 3 2B, 7 HR, 17 RBI
10Lagi QuirogaTexas Tech.419 BA, 3 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI
11Madi GeorgeOle Miss.450 BA, 2 2B, 3B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 13 BB
12Brinli BainArkansas.532 BA, 9 2B, HR, 17 RBI, 14 BB
13Tyler EllisonGeorgia.453 BA, 2 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBI, 17 BB
14Maddie HartleyHouston.423 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, 21 RBI, .552 OB%
15Alyssa ParkerOklahoma.429 BA, 2 2B, 8 HR, 20 RBI

Pitcher Rankings
Catcher Rankings
First Base Rankings
Second Base Rankings
Shortstop Rankings
Third Base Rankings
Outfield Rankings

