College Softball's Biggest Questions ahead of Week 6

Another week of college softball brings deeper questions across the country, with more series that will determine the path to the postseason. We go into detail about the series in Lubbock, Tuscaloosa, and Durham, as well as what we’re watching around the country.

Can Arizona’s pitching withstand Texas Tech’s lineup?

In Lubbock, Texas Tech hosts Arizona in a series that could determine the Big 12 regular-season champion. The Red Raiders won three of four matchups with the Wildcats last season, outscoring them 20-5. The Texas Tech lineup is far better this season, meaning the Arizona pitching staff will have to have its best stuff, knowing that the Red Raiders will also be throwing NiJaree Canady and Kaitlyn Terry.

Gerry Glasco has had to shuffle through a star-studded roster to find the right lineup, meaning not everyone would get at-bats. For instance, All-American Jazzy Burns did not see time in the box in the series against Houston. It’s hard to argue against that decision when Lagi Quiroga is hitting .412 and tied for the team lead with 10 home runs.

Texas Tech’s offensive numbers are good, but the strength of schedule has played into that. In their games against Texas A&M, Florida State and Nebraska, the Red Raiders scored a combined eight runs. When looking at the numbers from those games, Mihyia Davis and Mia Williams performed in all three for the most part, while the rest of the lineup, All-American Taylor Pannell included, haven’t had great results. So again, the overall numbers are very good, but Texas Tech hasn’t exactly blown the doors off against better competition this season.

That said, Arizona ace and Iowa transfer Jalen Adams is going to be one of the better arms Texas Tech has faced this season. Adams heads into the series with an 11-3 record backed by a 2.86 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. Now, Adams has had very strong outings, including against Oklahoma’s home run derby lineup, but has also had struggles against Texas and Coastal Carolina. It feels as if one of Adams or the Texas Tech lineup will prove itself in this case.

Adams isn’t a top-tier strikeout pitcher with superb swing-and-miss stuff. However, the veteran uses her dropball, riseball and curveball to control the zone and force weak contact. Now, if Texas Tech starts barreling balls, it could mean trouble for Arizona.

Texas A&M, Florida State, and Nebraska found great success by throwing different looks at Texas Tech and splitting the game across their bullpens. The Wildcats might not have that luxury. Freshman Rylie Holder has been a great addition for Arizona thus far. However, Holder exited her last appearance against BYU after being struck by a line drive, knocking off her mask. Head coach Caitlin Lowe told the local media that Holder is day-to-day.

If Holder were absent from the series, Arizona would be left with Adams, Jenae Berry, and Sarah Wright, both of whom currently have ERAs over 5.50.

Another piece will also be Sydney Stewart against the Texas Tech running game. Glasco has been more willing to steal the speedy Davis, who leads the country with 25 swipes this year, with the added depth on the roster. Williams and Hailey Toney also have double-digit stolen bases this season.

If Arizona is going to win this series, it’ll need Adams to be nails, which she can do, and have its offense come through against Canady and Terry.

Will the early start for Alabama’s offense or Robyn Herron hold true?

There will be a Top-10 throwdown in Tuscaloosa this week between Arkansas and Alabama. While Alabama’s pitching staff leads the nation with a 0.88 ERA, the improvement the Tide’s offense has made this season, especially in the power department, has been significant. On the other side, All-American Robyn Herron has always been very good, but she’s never been the strikeout pitcher that she’s become this season. Who wins out there might very well determine the series.

Herron saw both sides of the coin against Georgia, another very strong offense. The lefty lasted less than three innings in her series-opening start as the Bulldogs struck for six runs quickly. However, in the rubber match, Herron tossed a complete game shutout and struck out 10 batters. It doesn’t seem that Herron’s uptick in her strikeout percentage was a non-conference anomaly.

Film Study: Robyn Herron

Alabama comes into the series having hit 46 home runs so far this season. Last year, the Tide only hit 60 blasts, and the now graduated Kali Heivilin accounted for 25% of that. Houston transfer Brooke Wells has lived up to her five-star billing as a recruit, leading Alabama with 10 home runs and is the reigning SEC Player of the Week. Freshman Ana Roman is up to eight homers. Alexis Pupillo’s power bat has shown up more this season, with nine home runs, already surpassing last season’s total of seven.

The Tide also isn’t a team that strikes out a ton. Alabama still sits in the bottom half of the SEC, even with the increase in home runs. According to Synergy Softball, Alabama’s swing-and-miss percentage is within one point of last season. However, they are coming off a team-high eight Ks against Ole Miss’ Emilee Boyer.

Why is that of significance? Boyer’s most-used pitch this past Sunday was her changeup, and although it wasn’t her go-to strikeout pitch against Alabama, Herron has used her changeup, which has looked even better this season, at a higher rate than ever before. It’ll be interesting to see if Boyer’s outing was an outlier or if Herron and Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel could try to replicate Boyer’s success.

And while Herron against the Alabama lineup could determine the winner of this series, there’s also a chance it’s a similar weekend for the lefty against Georgia, with one very good start and another that ends quickly. However, with two teams so evenly matched, it certainly feels that this is where the splitting of hairs will push the series to one side or the other.

Can Virginia Tech put a stamp on its push to the top of the ACC or will Duke push back into the conversation?

Virginia Tech has been one of the teams to make an early impression regarding preseason expectations. Outside of losing two close games to Michigan State and Charlotte, the Hokies have been nearly flawless to open the season.

Emma Mazzarone has been good in her junior year, Bree Carrico has been one of the breakout stars of 2026, and freshman Avery Layton has provided quality innings. The Hokies also have the second-best fielding percentage (.976) in the ACC, which has been the program’s bugaboo in recent years.

Film Study: Bree Carrico

The offense has been the offense. Michelle Chatfield and Jordan Lynch continue to progress, each with an OPS over 1.000 heading into the first week of ACC play. Zoe Yaeger and Nora Abromavage, who are tied for the team lead with 30 RBIs, have taken a step forward in their development. Newcomers Addison Foster and Gaby Mizelle have been welcomed additions to the lineup.

Everything is in place for a regional to return to Blacksburg as long as the Hokies take care of business and avoid the head-scratching losses, such as dropping a series to Pitt, which essentially cost Virginia Tech a Top 16 seed last year. That is magnified by the early struggles of Clemson, Duke, and Stanford, who are not looking to be in the same tier as Florida State and Virginia Tech.

And the Hokies can prove they’re right there with the Noles with a strong performance this weekend at Duke. The Blue Devils have won seven straight games after a rough weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic and losing a pair of midweeks to Mid-Majors.

Cassidy Curd will probably have the biggest say, from Duke’s perspective, on how the series goes. Curd, who threw a no-hitter at Cal last weekend and picked up a win against South Carolina this week, has been pitching well lately. Although that’s been her career as a pendulum performer, with the highs and lows.

She’ll need to be on her best against Virginia Tech’s lineup. The Hokies are actually more successful against left-handed pitching on a per-pitch basis, according to Synergy Softball. They have a batting average over .400 and an OPS near 1.100 versus lefties this season, which includes very quality arms in Georgia’s Randi Roelling, Auburn’s SJ Geurin, Penn State’s Brevyn Kellepouris and Troy’s Abby Lovell.

This series should help a lot of interest as it could be a turning point for either the continuation of what we’ve seen thus far.

